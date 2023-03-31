Unpleasantness has a name. It has lots of names, but in meteorology, it seems like they make them up a lot. “Atmospheric river” is one of them. I was under the impression that “atmospheric river” was a brand new term for 2023. Suddenly, the West Coast is devastated by this new “atmospheric river” phenomenon that flows west to east from the Pacific Ocean. The river hits California and devastates millions with heavy rain and high winds. Then the river moves across the country with flooding and tornadoes, leaving heartbreaking devastation behind. After a deeper dive, I learned that the term “atmospheric river” has been used since 1994.
According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, “The term “atmospheric river” was first coined in 1994 to describe atmospheric water vapor transport across the mid-latitudes. Subsequent research has shown them to be responsible for the majority of extreme hydrologic events in the western United States, Europe and South America, as well as being critical to water resources in these regions. I hadn’t been exactly monitoring the use of the term for the last 29 years, but the Scripps Institution has. They’ve produced a graph that charts the usage of the term in peer-reviewed journal articles. Since ‘94, there have been a couple of hundred published journal articles with the term “atmospheric river(s)” in them.
This is a case where science tells us that science did not recently make up the atmospheric river term to fit the wild weather happening in the winter and early spring of 2023. It illustrates how little I pay attention to term trends in meteorology. Hey, I’m trying to live a life here, and I only have so much time to nerd out on weather science. Millions of other folks are too busy getting by in life to focus on the way that weather patterns get their names. That got me thinking that the social phenomenon of missing things because we are too busy might also be to blame for science denial and ignorance. However, that is a different container of worms that will avoid the can opener today.
A few short winters ago, we were all hearing the term “polar vortex” being used to explain the nasty weather we were receiving from the north. According to Ecowatch, at ecowatch.com on the internet: “The polar vortex was first described in 1853 and first observed by radiosondes during the winter in the Northern Hemisphere in 1953.”
However, when we use phrases like “The polar vortex is coming” or “The polar vortex is here,” we probably break the icy heart of every meteorologist. The polar vortex does not come and go — it is often present in our atmosphere during winter and spins around the hemispheres like a stormy roundabout, so to speak.
When it comes to terms like the atmospheric river and polar vortex, I stand corrected. I thought they made those terms up to fit the current (pun intended) weather situation. This is a strong indicator that we all should dig a little deeper when we question scientific terminology. Science does not make stuff up. It seeks the truth by quantifying everything.