Moondance, Gloria, Domino, Wild night is calling, Jackie Wilson said, Have I told you lately, Baby please don’t go, Brown-eyed girl, all big Van Morrison hits. What happened to “Van The Man?” Quite a lot. The 76-year-old Irish legend has lost none of his distinctive voice and volume. Van Morrison still writes solid toe-tapping songs, with lyrics that his lifelong fans can appreciate due to their relevance to life in the new millennium. Morrison is at the very top of his game right now.
Morrison’s most recent release is titled “Latest record project.” My copy on CD is currently rushing its way to my mailbox. I can’t wait. I watched the video online with Van and his 8 piece band filmed live at Real Studios, Box, England, just a few months ago. I have rarely witnessed such effortless professionalism. Over an hour and a half Van Morrison and his excellent band deliver flawless performances. It is not some rehash of old songs from 57 years ago. It is a fresh, new, smooth, and one hundred percent in-sync, dead-on precise vibe.
There are 29 songs on the two-disc CD and it’s all good. Songs like “Diabolic Pressure” with a killer lyric; “Not workin’ for you no more, just doesn’t ring true no more. Not workin’ for you no more, I’m workin’ for me” A song like that could be an anthem for today’s beleaguered and oppressed wage earners. It certainly spoke to me. There are songs like “Why are you on Facebook?” “Love should come with a warning.” “Where have all the rebels gone?” How could anyone say that Van Morrison’s songwriting is old school or irrelevant?
There were a few critics that panned Morrison's latest album. It is not their fault that they lack historical perspective. They do not possess the musical knowledge to write authoritatively on Sir Ivan Morrison O.B.E.’s latest work. With the application of hard work and more maturity, they may eventually be erudite enough to comment on Morrison’s output at some juncture in the future.
That is the thing about Van Morrison’s 40-plus albums released since 1967. Many of them have started out with mixed reviews only to end up becoming huge sellers over time. When it comes to becoming a Van Morrison fan, age is irrelevant. You do not have to have been born in the '40s or the '50s to get the guy’s music. So much of his music is palatable to a wide audience. Everything that Van Morrison has recorded is currently available. Once you get exposed to Van Morrison, you can indulge yourself with a seemingly endless stream of his music.
None of this is to say that Van Morrison is an infallible songwriter. He has returned to a few threads of thought that run through the fabric of his work that make you say “enough, Van. Get over it.” Becoming the mark for an easy con has been a blind spot in Van’s life, and he has never failed to make it known in his songs. It is only mildly annoying after a point. Every one of us has foibles and failures and we can occasionally get hung up on talking about them. Lord knows I’ve done that too many times, and that is why I can easily forgive Van Morrison for falling into that trap.
What is amazing here is that Van Morrison’s musical and lyrical strengths are fully intact and operating at their long-lived peak at age 76. How many other singer/songwriters can claim to have maintained their creativity and talent well into their 70s? Paul McCartney, maybe. Donald Fagen for certain, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and although retired, I can honestly say that Delbert McClinton is in that august group, as well as the late John Prine. There are more artists that I have failed to mention that had it going on well into their dotage, and I apologize for leaving them out. It is only my opinion for whatever it might be worth, but I am here to tell you that Van is still the man.