For people who aren’t big fans of winter, the winter of 2023 is great. However, these higher temperatures come with a unique set of problems for those of us living in Northern New England. The obvious one is the lack of snow to plow for the men and women in that business. Skiers and snowboarders can still ski, but the cost to ski areas to make more snow makes turning a profit difficult. If you are a logger you want frozen ground to get your logs out of the woods, but so far this year it is like a perpetual mud season out there.
For people who depend on wood heat, it is harder to maintain a good chimney draft. Without a good bit of draft, your stove smokes into the house more, starting fires is a smoky mess, and the whole burning process is more problematic.
It takes a temperature differential to create a good chimney draft. When you start a fire and find that your chimney isn’t drawing as much smoke upwards, it is probably because the flue is too cold. It requires a warm flue to get a good draft, but the outside temperature works in your favor when it is colder. I’ve looked into the draft issue this year because my nearly three-story-tall main chimney has been stubborn this season.
Keeping the flue clean is a factor. My father and I cleaned my main chimney ourselves this year, and the fiberglass rods and drill-powered cleaning head did a great job. Even with a clean chimney flue, you can still have draft issues based on the length of the flue, the angle, and, of course, the temperatures. Warmer weather does not help any of that.
One way to improve the draft is to preheat the flue. A heat gun can do the job, or one of those great propane torches that some people use to light their fires. Another possible solution during warmer times is to force air up the chimney with a fan. They even make fans that mount on the top of the chimney to suck the air out, creating an artificial draft until the natural one can get established. One other suggestion is to start your fires in a far more decisive manner. Instead of a few scraps of paper underneath some twigs to get things going, you can prepare a multi-layered bed of wadded-up paper and wood.
I have found that when I get serious about preparing a bed for a good fire, the draft kicks in sooner. The layering method of building a hot fire does work.
I did some online perusing and found a Chinese-made chimney flue fan that mounts on the top of the chimney, so I ordered one. It was transported via the proverbial slow boat from China and took nearly two months to arrive. Upon unboxing, I discovered a cheaply made device with no instructions. It is part plastic, part cast metal, and part sheet metal housing an electric motor. To install this thing it will take an electrician and a guy with a very tall ladder. It will also require some metal fabrication to modify it to fit. Did I mention that the two power wires are both the same green color? It will need to be determined what wire goes where because reversing the order will probably make the fan blow air down the chimney instead of sucking air up and out.
I probably will not have the fan installed until the heating season is over. Until spring arrives, I will be doing all the things that help a chimney create a good draft in the face of a warmer winter.