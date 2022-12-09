Casting about on YouTube for watchable channels is something I enjoy. I’ve subscribed to maybe a dozen YouTubers, and these folks work very hard to produce worthwhile content. One of the hardest-working guys lives a few valleys from us to the southwest. Andrew Camarata is a young man who has a great work ethic. He would have been successful regardless of what he chose to do in life. Still, Camarata liked to document his work on video. Placing his videos on YouTube seemed like a good idea to him. It has proven to be a brilliant idea.
Andrew Camarata currently has 1.2 million followers or subscribers on YouTube. That number translates into a substantial income for Camarata. You’d expect all that success to change the guy in some negative ways, but not Andrew. He turns down all kinds of big-money sponsorships and deals to continue to do what he does his way. He enjoys his simple country lifestyle. It has kept his channel true to its original formula.
What does Andrew Camarata do in the videos that have brought him worldwide fame and adulation? He picks up junk cars, demolishes buildings, clears land, runs excavators and bulldozers, and more. Some of the videos document the maintenance of his equipment. Some videos chronicle his recreation activities. He owns a one-man operation called Camarata Property Maintenance in Saugerties, New York in the Hudson Valley, south of Albany. It all looks quite appealing on video.
The cinematography is often stunning, the work he does can be riveting, the music and editing are top-notch, and Andrew does it all himself. He is the cinematographer, sound guy, editor, and scriptwriter. Camarata is also a pretty good drone pilot and has a sense of the majesty found in New York’s Catskill mountains and the Hudson Valley. He is very good at documenting his work and lifestyle, and it isn’t any more complicated than that. The millions of views that his videos receive are proof.
The headquarters of Camarata Property Maintenance is a hillside lot, garage, and custom-built castle made from shipping containers, concrete, and sheet steel. Maybe that sounds sketchy, but the sum of its parts is far more impressive than one would imagine. It is beautiful in its simplicity and execution. Footage shot at the castle is always interesting, but then there’s his camp.
Camarata’s camp is eighty acres on a mountaintop with gorgeous views. It is a work in progress with land clearing and road building all documented on video. I look forward to watching Andrew put an old, used Caterpillar D7 bulldozer to work on his mountain. He bought several big rock trucks to move the tons of bluestone on his mountain. He uses the bluestone on his roads and it appears that he is saving a lot of it for patio and landscaping jobs for future customers.
Another cool part of a Camarata video is the dogs. Andrew has two Labrador Retrievers, Cody and Blue. Watching the interaction between Andrew and his dogs is fun. It is often visually appealing, with action and drone shots of the pups roaming his mountain or riding along on his many jobs. The appeal of Camarata’s channel is that it’s demographically diverse and has proven to be a worldwide phenomenon.
We all need to get out of our heads now and then, and Andrew Camarata’s YouTube channel is a fun escape and simple entertainment. Beyond that, I can’t put into words how and why Camarata’s videos are so much fun to watch. There’s some mystery there, and it is probably better to leave it at that.