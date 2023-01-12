I recently heard a mechanic say, “I’d rather go visit a junkyard than go to a car show.” After thinking about it for less than a thousandth of a second, I heartily agreed. I’m a car guy, but I’m not a car show guy. In maybe the last decade, I’ve only gone to a small handful of cruise nights and car shows. Why is that?
Well, first off, I’m not big on public gatherings. Crowds just make me a little anxious. I’m sure some shrink would have a field day with that statement, but it seems that the older I get, the less I want to go to places that are too “people.” Don’t get me wrong. I like people. In small groups and one-on-one, I feel just fine. Gatherings larger than maybe 10 people just ramp up anxiety in me, and I can’t say why. I’m at an age where I don’t care why. I just avoid it; no further explanation is needed.
The thing about car shows is that everything on display is being judged. Even if there is no formal judging or prizes, any time people look at the possessions of others, it can get judgy. Folks will walk around a field full of cars and categorize, break down, nitpick, fault-find, pooh-pooh and segment everything on display. The shows that have prizes are always suspect, in my mind. What is supposed to be good, and what isn’t? It is all subjective. Why can’t people just go to a show or cruise night, walk around and look at the things they like, and disregard the rest?
What rings my bell when I do go to a car show? Humble people. Folks who don’t bray about how much they spent on their car. Folks who don’t look down on vehicles that weren’t hand-built by the owner. Folks who don’t discriminate by brand or model. It is when I overhear negative comments or criticism driven by jealousy or come from a place of arrogance that turns me off.
I have no desire to show my cars at an event. I have what I have because I liked what I saw, so I acquired it. I don’t enjoy doing much more than driving it and puttering with it. That’s about as far as it goes with me. However, there is a different kind of car show that I love — a car museum or art exhibition.
My favorite experiences with viewing cars have always been the car museum, private collections or automotive art exhibits. The first art exhibit I attended was with friends Eugene and Rae-Gina Wescott, and Max Brand. We rode up to Montreal together and went to the Musee Des Beaux-Arts De Montreal. The automobiles on exhibit were transported from all corners of the globe. We saw rare, one-off Bugattis, ancient Renaults, Delahayes, Ferraris, and a super-fast Mercedes C-111 experimental car that Max had ridden in when he worked for Mercedes. It was a fabulous experience, and mostly because of the folks I went with. I recently had the opportunity to see Mark Gomez’s collection with him at Green Mountain Classics in Springfield. It was impressive and a real treat. I have since visited several museums, such as the former Bill Harrah Collection at Harrah’s in Reno, Nevada, and an incredible art exhibit at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, narrated via cassette by Jay Leno. Crowds were limited to a tolerable level at the museums, and the Harrah Collection we got to tour them by ourselves due to a fluke in timing.
It’s not about class, snobbery, or vehicle exclusivity, either. I would love to see an art exhibit or museum display of automobiles that regular folks collect, drive and maintain on their own, or all Rat Rods or all home-built Frankencars. It doesn’t matter. Just remove the egos, attitudes, and small minds from the equation, and I’m thrilled to attend. That’s what I would rather do.