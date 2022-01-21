We had a unique snowstorm back on Jan. 17, a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday blast of snow, wind and rain. It was a fast-moving storm that hit in different ways in varying New England locales. In Rhode Island, they got all rain. Same for other New England coastal areas. Locally, the storm manifested itself in as many ways as there are elevations. At my house high on a hill, it was mostly a snow event that turned to rain in just its final hour or two. Twelve miles south of me at my biological father’s house, there was a lot more rain, and that was what I focused on for reasons of timing.
My father’s long driveway adjacent to a brook had suffered erosion and flood damage last summer just as it was changing hands. At that time excavating companies were slammed with work. The damage to the road could not be fixed until spring. Some stopgap erosion control was performed but not enough to completely mitigate the narrowing and bank damage. We didn’t find anyone willing to provide snow removal services until the driveway is made passable. How would we be able to keep the road open for winter?
My new John Deere lawn tractor was due for December delivery. I suggested affixing a snowblower attachment to it, storing the machine at my father’s for the winter. We did just that and the Jan. 17 storm was the first test for the 24-horsepower tractor with the snowblower attachment. The trick with the Martin Luther King Jr. storm was timing. I had to get the driveway blown out before the snow turned to rain and slush.
I arrived at about half-past eight, parked just off the road, and walked in. The new tractor started immediately. I have had several snowblowers in the past, but never a unit attached to a lawn tractor. Once underway, it did a fabulous job of removing the snow. It shot out of the adjustable chute and fell right where I wanted it to be. Forward and reverse on the new tractor are performed with foot pedals. I went slowly on the maiden voyage because the driveway tolerances were tight. An inadvertent tromp on the wrong pedal would land me in the brook. The entire job went quickly. If not for the rain, it was an enjoyable task. The snowblower solution works and should get my father through the winter. Next year will be different and he should be able to have someone plowing his driveway by then.
At my house, we have a neighbor who plows my driveway. We have four vehicles that need jockeying around once my neighbor shows up with his plow. Travis knows what needs to be done. He’s known us since he was a kid and his familiarity with how we operate helps immensely. When I had a diesel tractor with a bucket, I would do my plowing and it would take me a couple of hours. I was admittedly a bit OCD with the placement of my snowbanks. My neighbor Travis subcontracts with my other neighbor Thad to do much of the snow removal on our road. They are so good at what they do that other than moving my vehicles, I don’t have to be concerned about the snow removal chores at my house.
Regardless of who does the work, we’re obsessed with snow removal in our part of the world. It is a component of life in Vermont. I remember driving from Forestville, Calif. to Guerneville, up through the hills adjacent to the Korbel vineyards with my father-in-law David Chase. He mentioned the lack of ditches in the narrow canyon and laughed about wondering where they would put the snow in winter when he first moved there. In Vermont, snow removal is in our blood and always on our minds.