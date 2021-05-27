Anti-racism is the practice of opposing racism and promoting racial tolerance. It is the act of educating ourselves about how the foundation of our lives in this place and in this time have been shaped by historically keeping our towns and our power structures “whites only” through legal policies, social ostracism, and physical/emotional violence; and then, we must reconstruct our explicit and implicit governing systems to shape a more equitable and inclusive society for those to come.

We would like to thank the Newfane Select Board, the Newfane First Congregational Church, and the WRMA (West River Mutual Aid) for taking on this work. It is exhausting, emotionally chaotic, and labor intensive. We are proud to live in a region that cares about making local communities safer and puts themselves on the line for it.

We are writing on behalf of the Windham County Chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) in response to the Reformer’s front page article on May 19 (“Newfane debates anti-bias, diversity training”) which laid out the efforts and controversy around anti-bias training and diversity efforts in Newfane.

Our organization was originally established in 1909 as an interracial endeavor to advance justice for African Americans and yet we have had to learn and readjust ourselves to face new realities. Our mission in the 21st century is “to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL PERSONS and to eliminate race-based discrimination.” This history is important to note as it has become clear that all races deserve access to the rights and privileges of citizenship and participation in a healthy economy. We have much to learn as we do this work.

We would specifically like to offer concern for the librarian whose letter was quoted. It seems she has come to feel that anti-racist = anti-white, and makes the case that not everyone is racist, and then quotes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to justify her feelings. We cannot know how she came to these feelings, but agree that pro-white has often meant anti-black; and therefore, that pro-black is often viewed as anti-white. We can also imagine it may well be she has felt unappreciated for the work she’s done to help dismantle racism, and has nonetheless, by virtue of her race, been called a racist before.

To be clear, antiracism is NOT anti-white; it is anti-racism. And, we acknowledge that we have all been raised in a society that capitalizes on racial categorization. Whether we have internalized it and strive for “perfection” (e.g. the “blonde, blue-eyed beauty”), or if we externalize it and use our privilege to “elevate” our lives (e.g. getting a job because you have an inside friend), the fact that we all use the tools given to us by a society founded on the control of people based on race, inherently makes us ALL racist. Our efforts are built on traditions of exclusion which don’t serve the greater good. Our organization was founded believing all races need to work together if we are to create thriving communities of welcome.

In any case, Erica Walch, know that your community cares about you, just as much as we care about our BIPOC families.

Considering Walch was listed as the librarian of the Moore Free Library, we call upon the library to issue their own pro-BIPOC, anti-hate, anti-racism statement, and themselves make training available for their members. We further call upon the Newfane Select Board to approve anti bias training for their employees, officials, and community members. Without humility, without acknowledging the many forms of hurt and inequity in our own hearts and lives caused by a racist society, we cannot help others do the same.

On May 7, Governor Scott made a proclamation of inclusion for the state of Vermont naming May 7-15 Inclusion week and, to date, nine towns and many organizations have published their own commitments toward inclusion. We invite other towns to hold this vision for Vermont and to join us in efforts toward inclusion of all persons, including people of color, and to protect them to the fullest extent of the law.