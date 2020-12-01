Last weekend the Democratic caucus in the Vermont State Senate nominated me to be President Pro Tempore (in shorthand, the “Pro Tem”) of the Senate. Because our caucus holds over two thirds of the seats in the chamber, my official election in January is all but assured. But despite Democratic control of the Senate, the role of the Pro Tem is fair management of the entire chamber, not just one party. The position of President Pro Tem is akin to being the Speaker of the House. A woman has never held this title in the Vermont Senate.
The first Pro Tem in Vermont was a man named Horace Eaton; he was followed by Ebenezer Briggs. Then came a long line of men with fabulous names: Orlando, Augustus, Seneca, Loveland, Ashbel and Ernest. Throughout the past week, I’ve heard repeatedly that my election means a great deal to many Vermonters, especially those who feel like they’re on the outside looking in. I never thought I’d be in this position. I want to ensure that the experiences and stories of those who feel marginalized or silenced are heard in the Statehouse.
Ensuring that all voices are heard means acknowledging that we are a nation divided. Examining the details of this division can help us gain a more complete understanding of the experiences of our neighbors. A February 2020 Pew Research Center report indicated that a majority of Americans (65 percent), including majorities across racial and ethnic groups, say it has become more common for people to express racist views since President Donald Trump’s election. A smaller but significant share (45 percent) say these views have become more acceptable.
But there’s a real split when you ask Americans what’s at the root of the racial tensions in the United States today. Over 75 percent of Republican-leaning voters report that the bigger problem facing our nation is seeing racial discrimination where it doesn’t exist. Conversely, nearly 80 percent of Democratic-leaning voters say the problem lies in not seeing discrimination where it really does exist.
We are also divided by income and wealth. Pew reports that the United States has the largest income disparity among the G7 countries — United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States. Across income groups, U.S. adults are about equally likely to say there is a great deal of economic inequality in our nation. But upper and middle-income Americans are more likely than those with lower incomes to say that there is about “the right amount” of economic inequality. The richest families in America are the only ones who have gained wealth since the Great Recession, and the gap between the richest and poorest Americans is now a chasm. Recent Federal Reserve data shows that the top 1 percent of Americans now own over 30 percent of all household wealth, while the bottom 50 percent own just shy of 2 percent.
Unsurprisingly, but maddeningly, income disparity often becomes more acute when gender is taken into account. I asked our non-partisan Joint Fiscal Office in Vermont to give me a snapshot of the Vermont economy as we cope with the ongoing effects of the pandemic. Eighty six percent of job losses in Vermont were in the service sector. The majority of these jobs are held by women; 67 percent of Vermont unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic were filed by women.
In addition to class, gender and racial disparities, we must consider the experience of rural Americans. By almost any measure, the health of those living in rural areas is significantly worse than elsewhere. Mortality rates from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, low respiratory disease and stroke are all higher in rural areas. The suicide rate is higher in rural counties across America, and residents of rural areas have higher rates of smoking, higher rates of obesity, and lower rates of exercise.
Simply put, our experiences in our state and our nation are shaped in no small part by our race, gender, class and political affiliation. Vermonters are more diverse than we sometimes recognize, in our experiences and our political beliefs. To make good policy, we must not ignore our different perspectives. Instead, by acknowledging that we don’t all have universally shared experience, we can have more honest conversations about the path forward.
As I said in my remarks when I accepted my nomination to be Pro Tem, “I will work hard, as hard as I can, to build a strong team within the Senate — one that values the skills and experiences we each bring.” My experiences — as a woman, as an LGBTQ Vermonter, as the child of an immigrant—don’t make me a better leader than all the people who have served as Pro Tem before me. But I will certainly bring some different perspectives to the chamber. I am honored to have this opportunity to serve Vermonters.