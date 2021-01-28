During the preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, Dr. Jill Biden remembered a young poet she saw recite a work called “American Lyric” at the Library of Congress in 2017. She asked the inauguration committee to invite her, Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, to offer a poem for her husband’s big day. Days after the event, I am still inspired by her work “The Hill We Climb.” Gorman, only 22 years old but as powerful and poised as a venerable philosopher, was the poet to meet this moment. She was the exact right person to acknowledge the nation’s heartache at the attack on the U.S. Capitol, to lead us beyond fear and rancor, and to root us in words and ideals.
In a bright, clear voice she exhorted us: “And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it/Somehow, we do it/Somehow, we’ve weathered and witnessed/A nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.” It was a poem of reckoning and of healing; one of honesty and also of hope. It was not only a message she felt the nation needed, but also one she herself needed. In an essay in Harper’s Bazaar this week, Gorman wrote, “I’ve come to realize that hope isn’t something you ask of others. It’s something you must first give to yourself.” And for Gorman, that sense of possibility blossoms forth from language itself—the language of belonging. It’s about each of us being able to find our place in the words and ideals that bind this nation together. And it’s about understanding that language can be both an ever fixed mark and an expansive space.
This is why we invite poets to speak at presidential inaugurations. We seek renewal and aspiration, but we also want candid assessments of the work ahead. Gorman began writing her inaugural poem in December and told newsman Anderson Cooper that in order to prepare to write, she immersed herself in the words of great orators, from Frederick Douglass to Abraham Lincoln, and studied the poems of past inauguration speakers. She’s moved more by words than images, she said, and she sought out the spoken words of others who were also called forth to speak to a nation deeply divided. She gathered bits and pieces of history, courage and beauty, and reflected our triumphs and failures back to us with compassion and urging.
I am not a poet. But I am moved by the power of poetry. Salman Rushdie reminds us, “A poet’s work [is] … to name the unnameable, to point at frauds, to take sides, start arguments, shape the world and stop it from going to sleep.” Or as June Jordan more plainly asserts, “Poetry is a political act because it involves telling the truth.” Far from being out of touch, idealistic, or dreamy, poets can help us see issues in clear relief. They can move us to action, bring us back to ourselves, and remind us of our larger ideals.
As legislators, as politicians, we also deal in language and ideas, and we try to use words to keep us bound to ideals — ideals that simultaneously speak directly to us and call us to issues larger than us. When Gorman speaks of the hill we climb, her metaphor stands for so very much: racial injustice, gender inequity, economic disparity, the partisan divide, and the deadly pandemic. But it also refers to the work we each must do in our communities and in our state to make sure that we live up to the stories we tell about ourselves.
For those of us in the legislature, the difficult work we face will take many forms. We must make sure we spend federal coronavirus relief dollars carefully. We must seek to protect those most directly and intensely impacted by the pandemic and the economic fallout. And we must bring our creativity and ingenuity to the task of building better systems as we attempt to claw our way back from this emergency. Some of the work will be an arduous slog, with hours spent poring over documents and spreadsheets. Other days our work will primarily be listening carefully to testimony from witnesses with professional expertise or personal experience. Throughout this process it will be the words and ideas that will bind us and inspire us.
Gorman concludes her poem, “The new dawn blooms as we free it/For there is always light/If only we’re brave enough to see it/If only we’re brave enough to be it.” May it be so.