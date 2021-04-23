Lindsey Berk is executive director of the Addison County Relocalization Network. Suzy Hodgson is a board member of the Acorn Renewable Energy Co-operative and founder of the Charlotte Energy Committee. This is from a 10-part series by authors who are responding to the pressing topics identified in a draft “Proposition for the Future of Vermont” developed by the non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of the Brattleboro Reformer.