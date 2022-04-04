Editor's note: This commentary is regarding Wilmington's plan to hold a revote to determine if cannabis should be allowed to be sold by retailers in town. Ratu's Liquor and Market petitioned for the initial vote last month, in which retail cannabis passed by a vote of 173-85. But a group of Wilmington residents submitted a petition in support of a revote, which will take place on a date to be determined.
Christian (Engel) and I started a petition to have Article 20 included in our most recent Town Meeting. We chose to do it this way, as calling a special meeting costs the town a lot of time and resources. Within the first day of advertising on our social media page, folks from all around town stopped into the store to sign. So many folks excited for this monumental time in history! After the first day we already had enough signatures for the petition! We waited a couple more days to ensure we had enough signatures from registered voters in Wilmington, as some folks insisted on signing even though they weren't residents. These folks stated that they wanted the town to be aware of all the outside support for this article. When we handed in our petition, we did so confidently with nearly double the number of signatures necessary to be included in our Town Meeting.
Our town advertised the Town Meeting agenda, and it was very clear to the residents that Article 20 would be by Australian ballot. We took a picture of a sample ballot so residents could familiarize themselves with what questions will be included for the vote. We put this on our Facebook page and had an overwhelming amount of support and shares from the post.
Before we chose to start a petition, we sat down with Cindy Hayford from the Deerfield Valley Community Partnership to hear her concerns about retail cannabis. She praised us for how we currently conduct business in town with a controlled substance (liquor) and told us she was not against retail cannabis. Much of the concern was around signage and about how tax revenue will specifically be implemented within communities for the youth. We had a great meeting and left with an extra layer of understanding and respect for this matter. We support and understand that preventing youth from using cannabis will require that we work hand-in-hand with state policy and local community groups. We never went into the decision to sell cannabis lightly; we are educated and conscious of our community's concern.
We have big plans for how we can give back to our community. Christian and I already donate to every single business or organization who asks within our town. We also make moral decisions regarding when not to sell to folks who we feel like are becoming addicted to alcohol and have funded a few folks through rehab. We care. We love our town, and we love our local and out-of-state customers, and we are extremely excited for the opportunity to add another revenue stream to our town.
Christian and I started small with renting space in downtown Wilmington and have slowly invested in our town. We now own three commercial properties, and we pay a living wage to everyone who is employed under our businesses. We love our community and are here for our community and yes on Article 20 is for the betterment of our community. This new revenue stream will employ new people and bring more economic vitality and growth to our town, not to mention the benefits of being a 1 percent town!
The day of the initial vote was stressful. We heard from so many people who were excited to cast their votes and from many local shop owners and workers who took time to make it to the old high school to vote. The town voted and we were so proud that it wasn't just a slim pass, but that it was essentially a 2-1 victory! Wow! What a strong Yes for our town!
So fast forward a bit and we hear that there is a gal in town who is fearful of the changes it will bring and how she's a parent and worries for the safety of her children, etc. We respect opposition, but do ask, "Why now?" Where was this opposition before the vote? Why wait until after? And the vote was a 2-1 victory. Our town that relies heavily on tourism and struggles to keep year-round employment ... why would we bash this opportunity? It is frustrating to say the least. Our state is working extremely hard to roll out legal sales of cannabis by October. They have done a phenomenal job with the operating standards and have been very clear about the safety measures that are in place. There will be no huge signs with neon lights that flash, "Pot Sold Here." Hahaha! In fact, I urge the opposition to start looking at the facts from the states that have legalized sales. A top federal drug official reiterated just recently that adolescent marijuana use has not increased in states that have moved to legalize cannabis, unlike the typical trend of alcohol. Nora Volkow, the director of The National Institute on Drug Abuse said similarly that the evidence does not support a common prohibitionist argument that reforming cannabis laws leads to increased underage consumption. An analysis published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, examined youth risk behavior from 1993-2019 in ten different medical and/or adult-use states and concluded the same, that youth marijuana use does not increase after states enact legalization. The statistics are clear, and we need to allow the state to implement their safety measures, while also supporting various community programs. This can be achieved safely. The United States government is even talking about nationwide legalization. We have to remember that marijuana has been legal in Vermont now for a few years, since 2018 and people of age can grow, consume and possess. What our jobs as parents, educators and friends of the community should be is to teach our children that consumption under the age of 21 can affect their brain development. We can support the safety measures already in place and also work hard to fund opportunities for our youth with after school programs and during summer months that promote healthy development.
Although I don't partake often, my husband certainly does to combat depression and anxiety. Marijuana has been a blessing in our family. We have 12- and 13-year-old kids and they are well aware of marijuana and are extremely versed of the health benefits and of the importance of waiting until they are of age. Let us also think about the healing properties of this plant: reducing anxiety, inflammation and pain management, how it helps cancer patients or even the fact that it kills cancer cells and can slow the growth of tumors. The list goes on and on and on!
I think overall, we are just bummed that there will be a revote, that we even have to go through this when it was such a strong win. We have thousands of dollars invested already in the development of our future business and are so excited for the local growers who also want to partake in this momentous opportunity for not only ourselves, but for our community. We now have to tell four local tradesmen that we will need to wait on the infrastructure development needed to transform part of our space to safely and securely sell marijuana. More local businesses who are negatively affected by this revote. It is frustrating to have any delay. What we do know, however, is that the people have voted once in a 2-1 victory and now we all just have to come out again and do the same. We will be in touch with the date of the revote. But remember, vote yes on Article 20!