Hello, faithful readers. Yes, another year is drawing to a close and it’s time for my take on 2020. COVID-19 was and still is the No. 1 issue of 2020. Let’s get started, shall we?
Jan. 2: The president orders the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The world begins preparing for WWIII.
Jan. 7: The World Health Organization is alerted that a virus is on the loose in China. They announce it to the world on Jan. 9.
Jan. 8: Megan Markel and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, abandon their roles and move to America. “The Crown” is a Netflix hit.
Jan. 16: Donald J. Trump becomes only the third president to ever be impeached.
Jan. 18: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar informs President Trump of the coronavirus.
Jan. 20: Kobe Bryant and his daughter die in a plane crash. Basketball will never be the same.
Feb. 5: Despite evidence of wrongdoing, the Republican-controlled Senate acquits the president.
February 7: The president tells journalist Bob Woodward that the virus is deadly and airborne.
Feb. 8: The Boys Scouts of America file for bankruptcy over many allegations of sexual abuse.
Feb. 24: Harvey Weinstein is convicted of sexual abuse
Feb. 28: Joe Biden wins the Democratic primaries. Trump is nervous.
March 18: Tom Hanks is diagnosed with COVID-19. NBA cancels its season.
March 11: Former GOP Vice Presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, appears on “The Masked Singer."
March 20: Americans go wild over Netflix’ “The Tiger King” starring Joe Exotic, a gun-toting, lunatic, conman, currently in prison for plotting the murder of his competitor.
April 8: Sen. Bernie Sanders abandons his candidacy for the president of the United States.
April 18: In Nova Scotia, a man dons a police uniform and guns down 16 people, making this the worst mass shooting in Canada’s history.
April 23: Donald Trump suggests injecting bleach to combat COVID-19.
April 29: The Pentagon releases three separate videos of UFOs. Americans are still more impressed with “The Tiger King,” proving UFOs to be old hat.
May 4: Just in the nick of time, murder hornets arrive in America. Joe Exotic wants to train them to do tricks...like kill his competitor.
May 6: Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, is shot and killed by police in Glynn County, Ga.
May 25: George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, is murdered by police in Minneapolis. Two hundred Black Americans will be killed by police in 2020, more than 10 times the number of people killed in the Nova Scotia record mass killing.
May 29: The CDC now says we should all wear face masks. Trump says he won’t.
June 6: Black Lives Matter protests over the murder of George Floyd go worldwide.
June 15: Trump says, “If we didn’t test so much the virus rates would decline.”
June 17: Trump says, “The virus is just going to fade away.”
June 27: A Biblical-size swarm of locusts invades Delhi, India.
July 2: Jeffrey Epstein’s right hand person, Ghislaine Maxwell, is arrested. Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz develop heart palpitations.
July 7: Disagreeing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump says, “We’re in a very good place” regarding the virus.
July 19: “We have the lowest mortality rate” — Donald Trump. We don't.
Aug. 4: Regarding COVID-19, Trump says, “It is what it is.” It sure is. Actually, it’s much more than that.
Aug. 12: Joe Biden chooses the first Black woman, Kamala Harris, as his running mate.
Aug. 14: USPS Commissioner Louis DeJoy testifies to “necessary budget cuts. It’s clear he’s undermining the USPS.
Aug. 16: Some 170,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19, but don’t worry. All is well.
Sept. 6: A milestone of 100 consecutive days of BLM protests.
Sept. 7: Offering the perfect metaphor for the Trump Campaign, a boat sinks at the Trump Boat Parade.
Sept. 18: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies.
Sept. 29: Trump & Biden have the first presidential debate. Trump exposes his inner bully. The debate is a trainwreck.
October: This month sees much more global unrest with protests breaking out in Nigeria, Poland, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan. People are angry. The October Surprise turns out to be COVID-19 and Trump’s dismal response to it.
Nov. 3: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. The nation, and the world, breathe a sigh of relief. Trump refuses to accept defeat.
December: Trump loses nearly 60 court cases in his coup attempt to overthrow the elections.
Dec. 15: America learns of Russia’s largest, most aggressive cyber attack in history. Donald J. Trump is silent.
Dec. 17: Kevin Kresen, 58, slides off the road in the biggest storm of the year and then is buried under 4 feet of snow by the snowplow, where he remains for 10 hours before being rescued. The roof of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex in New York collapses from 40 inches of snow.
Dec. 20: As of this writing today 313,000 Americans have died from a virus that we were told was just going to fade away; unlike the person who said that. That same man has not yet said one word on the Russian cyber attack.
To my dear readers: Yes it sure has been a crazy year; crazier than most. I want to thank you all for caring enough to read my work. For those of you who don’t; that’s OK, here’s hoping you’ll enjoy a different perspective.
My heartfelt thanks to the Bennington Banner, who got me into this bimonthly opinion column back in 2004, and to all the other publications that publish my work.
Finally, I’ll leave you with this quote: “I've got to admit it's getting better (better) A little better all the time (it can't get no worse).” - The Beatles.
Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. Stay safe. Social distance. Wear a mask and hopefully this will all be over by this time next year.