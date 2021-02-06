On January 6th, our nation was treated to the culmination of the words and actions of the former president. For months he spread lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 elections; an election that he lost. During the campaign he said over and over again that if he lost then the elections were rigged. His supporters believed every word.
He encouraged and promoted the “rally” on January 6th, saying, “This is going to be wild,” thus making one of the few truthful statements of his presidency. In addition, his son, his lawyer and a member of Congress all spoke and encouraged the angry mob to storm the Capitol. Oh, It was certainly wild, all right. Six people are dead and the Capitol sustained serious damage. During the insurrection people could be heard chanting, “Hang Mike Pence” and “Where’s Pelosi?”. It was one of the most terrible days in the history of our country. It resulted in the president being impeached for a second time; another milestone. One only needs to hear the words and see the videos to come to the obvious conclusion that he’s guilty of the charges levied against him.
The impeachment documents have now been delivered to the Senate and before the trial to convict the former president of inciting an insurrection has begun we already have a verdict. After refusing to take up the trial before he left office, the Senate Republicans are now saying that he can’t be tried because he’s no longer in office. Instead, they now say that they want unity. Let’s move on. Let bygones be bygones. A very generous position for them to take.
Would their response be the same if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had said over and over that the election was rigged if Biden had lost, and advocated for the sacking of Mar-a-Lago? Sure, Mar-a-Lago isn’t government property, but the idea would be similar. Would they say “let’s just move on” if Nancy and Chuck suggested that Antifa organize a riot? Would they suggest that we just “have unity” if the most radical component of the left leaning Americans were encouraged to attack the former president’s resort? Would Sens. Ted Cruz, Hawley, Paul, et al, just look the other way if called upon to attack the former president for all the lies and misery that he bestowed upon our nation?
Thousands of Trump supporters showed up to try to overturn the legitimate presidential election. Nancy and Chuck would likely be able to pull together a mob five or ten times bigger than the mob that destroyed the Capitol. What if Pelosi and Schumer encouraged the mob to arrive at Mar-a-Lago? Oh, and don’t forget to bring plenty of guns and show up in full combat gear.
Upon arrival at Mar-a-Lago no time would be wasted with speeches designed to incite. That work would be done ahead of time. The tens of thousands of radical left rioters would simply count to three and then go to town. They’d crash through any and all barriers or obstacles while screaming at the top of their lungs, “Stop the Lies.”
Of course this would never happen, but that’s not the point. The point is the Senate Republicans’ response to what really happened. In the case of Hawley and Cruz, they are not only victims and witnesses to what happened, they are also co-conspirators and yet they get to be the jury. Some of them have said what happened was bad, but very few have condemned the former president for his role in inciting the insurrection. It’s safe to say that they will not convict him, no matter what.
What should be clear by now is that if this situation was reversed we could hear the howling of the GOP around the world. Had Trump been successful at his well-documented efforts to overturn the election and the majority of disenfranchised voters stormed and trashed the Capitol while chanting “Hang Trump” the GOP response would be apoplectic.
Right before our very eyes the Republican Party has been hijacked. Flip-flopper extraordinaire, Sen. Lindsey Graham, said that if elected, Trump would destroy the Republican Party. He was right, but what is odd are his actions. After making this declaration, he immediately turned 180 degrees to aid and abet the effort to destroy the GOP.
It’s been quite the show to watch unfold. We know what’s going to happen on February 8th. The House will come forward with clear and damaging factual testimony demonstrating that the former president was indeed responsible for inciting the riots. The Senate Republicans will not address the merits of the case, but declare it’s unconstitutional. The 17 Republicans to convict will not materialize. For the second time Trump will be acquitted.
But rest assured if the situation was reversed they would all stick together like thieves. Oh, how uncomfortable that shoe is when placed on the other foot.