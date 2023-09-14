BRATTLEBORO — There's a petition circulating around Brattleboro asking the town to make panhandling illegal.
The petition lays out a number of reasons for doing so, including aggressive panhandlers who cause "distress and potential harm," and the economic impact "of persistent panhandlers [who] deter tourists from visiting local businesses due to concerns about their safety or discomfort caused by constant solicitation."
"The sight of individuals begging on street corners can create negative perceptions about Brattleboro's overall livability, potentially deterring potential residents or investors from choosing our town as their home or place of business," states the petition, which adds "We are not ignoring the underlying issues faced by those who resort to begging but rather encouraging them towards more sustainable solutions such as accessing social services or seeking employment opportunities available within our community."
The petition correctly states Brattleboro is not alone in facing this issue, but incorrectly states "Many other towns across Vermont have successfully implemented laws against panhandling, leading to positive outcomes for their communities."
It goes on to list initiatives in Burlington, Montpelier and Rutland. All three towns ended up having to repeal their laws after challenges from the ACLU of Vermont, which reminded them that panhandling is a form of free speech.
In August 2018, the ACLU of Vermont challenged panhandling prohibitions in those three towns and three others, including Brattleboro, Bennington and Winooski.
According to the ACLU, of the more than 25 laws attempting to ban panhandling reviewed by courts across the nation, all have been found unconstitutional.
For example, in 1980, in Village of Schaumburg v. Citizens for a Better Environment, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that the solicitation of money is protected speech under the First Amendment, a protection the court found to extend to begging.
And in 2016, in the City of Lakewood v. Robert Willis, the Supreme Court ruled again that the First Amendment covers "charitable appeals for funds," which includes panhandling, solicitation, or begging.
In response, officials in all six towns repealed their ordinances.
"However, that doesn't mean that people can panhandle wherever, or however, they please, or that passersby have to fork over their spare change," wrote George Khoury, a civil rights attorney in 2019. "Just like speech and other expressive conduct, the First Amendment does put limits on panhandling. Traditionally, sidewalks and public roadways are considered 'public forums,' which means that the government must have a very good reason for prohibiting constitutionally protected conduct, and that reason cannot discriminate against particular groups. So while a ban on panhandling at a highway on-ramp might be reasonable for safety’s sake, that’s not likely to be the case at a stoplight, or on a sidewalk."
There are laws on the books that can be used to prevent "aggressive panhandling," such as disorderly conduct, unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief and, in severe cases, assault. If you feel you've been a victim of aggressive panhandling, you should be documenting the event so when you contact police, they can properly identify the offender.
But using those laws without probable cause to restrict panhandling overloads law enforcement and, if those cases even make it to court, clogs up a system that is struggling to adjudicate in a timely manner more serious crimes.
And, as Ruth Bourquin, senior attorney at the ACLU of Massachusetts, told WBUR in 2019 about a panhandling law in Fall River, a ban on asking for money is "a misguided punishment for being poor."
"If someone holds up a ‘Newspapers for sale’ sign next to a roadway, the request for funds is lawful," she stated. "If a sign says ‘Save the whales,’ the request is lawful if the sign seeks money for an organization with a permit from local police. But if a sign says ‘Homeless – anything helps,’ the request is strictly illegal. That’s offensive to the Constitution and to the values we hold as a Commonwealth.”
I would agree with the petition when it states "We should focus on connecting them with local resources that offer assistance such as shelters, food banks, job training programs, mental health services, or substance abuse treatment centers. ... Let us work towards finding sustainable solutions to address the underlying issues faced by those in need while ensuring the well-being of our town."
According to the My Safe City effort, most panhandlers are typically unmarried, unemployed men with few family ties.
"Although often associated with homeless populations, panhandlers may not be homeless. Likewise, panhandlers are not necessarily mentally ill. While many panhandlers have criminal records, they are also likely to have been victimized themselves. People who engage in panhandling commonly use the money for alcohol, drugs, and food."
If you do decide to give a panhandler money, once you hand it over, you relinquish any claim to how your change might be spent — whether that's for food or clothing, to put gas in their tanks, to pay for lodging, or to be spent on drugs or alcohol.
If you feel you need to give money, give it to one of the many worthy organizations in Brattleboro and Vermont that address the needs of those without homes or those who are hungry or those in need of mental health services.
"Public education to discourage donations, and providing adequate access and availability of social services — especially treatment for drug or alcohol abuse — are more effective tactics in a comprehensive community response to panhandling," states My Safe City.
All the other discussions about panhandling — that people are too lazy to work, that it's a full-time job for some, that the money is just going to be used for drugs — are irrelevant.
I understand the discomfort many people feel when being asked for change, whether on a sidewalk in downtown Brattleboro or at a stoplight on Putney Road. But, as noted, if a person isn't being aggressive, offensive or assaultive, they have the right to ask.
I do know that local agencies are working their hardest to provide for those in need and get them connected to services. I also know the town has installed security cameras in the transportation garage, which may help people feel more comfortable parking there. There has been some talk about installing more security cameras on Main Street and that could also reassure people that downtown Brattleboro is a safe place to visit, especially at night. It would also help if police officers were more visible walking the beat around town, but we know staffing issues might limit that option.
But ultimately, you have the right to say no, and I would suggest if you don't want panhandling in your town, don't give them money and ask your friends and family members to stop giving them money as well. Barring addressing the dysfunction of our current economic model and housing situation, that's really the only way to ban panhandling: Stop giving them money.