Vermont Gas Systems (VGS) submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities commission (PUC) for a 14.5 year contract to buy “Renewable Natural Gas” (RNG) from the Seneca Meadows landfill near Waterloo in New York. There are a number of reasons why we think this proposal is not a good idea. Also, the PUC recently indicated they will approve the proposal, which concerns us; we believe it should concern all Vermonters as well.
Our concerns are based on the following problems with the contract:
1. The VGS proposal markets their project as contributing to Vermont’s emission reduction goals, yet the evidentiary hearing showed there would be a minimal effect.
2. Very little of the purchased renewable natural gas will actually end up in Vermont. Most of the gas will be sold on the transportation market so VGS will get so-called “environmental attributes” for buying renewable natural gas. Customers will be paying more for gas that is still mostly the same fracked gas they used before, but it will be sold as renewable because it has environmental attributes attached.
3. The VGS proposal will not help meet the requirements of Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act, a climate-action accountability framework that creates a planning process and framework to ensure stepped, strategic and required action on climate change.
4. The VGS proposal will support the toxic Seneca Meadows Landfill, which is slated to close in 2025 after losing lawsuits for polluting the air and water in the region. Do Vermonters want our energy needs to be met by polluting someone else’s neighborhood?
5. RNG is expensive, so the proposal poses financial risk that could harm low or fixed-income Vermonters.
6. Vermont needs to transition away from burning fuel of any kind to filling our energy needs with truly renewable electricity. The VGS contract does not do that.
We suggest that Vermonters who are concerned about this case leave a comment on the ePUC site: /epuc.vermont.gov/?q=node/64/169935/FV-Public%20Comments-Portal
We are asking the PUC commissioners Anthony Roisman, Margaret Cheney, and Riley Allen to reject this proposal.