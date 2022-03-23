Nowruz Mobarak (Happy New Year)!
Over 200 friends and neighbors recently gathered in the dining hall at the School for International Training/SIT Graduate Institute (my alma mater) in Brattleboro to celebrate an important holiday: Nowruz, also known as Persian or Kurdish New Year. It occurs on the first day of spring each year. This day is a chance to honor new beginnings, new growth, new life opportunities, and to eat, sing, dance, and fly kites in joyful honoring of the seasons to come.
This year’s celebration was especially precious for those gathered at SIT, because for the first time the nearly 100 Afghans living in southern Vermont after being evacuated from Kabul after the Taliban takeover were able to join with dozens of community members and hosts from World Learning and the local refugee sponsoring organization, ECDC, to share their culture and celebrate together this dramatically new year ahead. (COVID has prevented anything like this from the time of most people’s arrivals in January and February).
In Afghanistan on Nowruz, families would gather to feast on traditional foods, and in Brattleboro there were many, from the cups of Haft Mewa that each guest was handed upon arrival with “7 treasures” of fruits and nuts in a sweet syrup, to grand quantities of rice pilafs and deliciously seasoned meat and vegetable dishes. There would be kite flying and eventually music and dancing (with men in one room and women in another). The folks gathered made homemade kites, many decorated with American and Afghan flags. It was impressive to watch how skillfully these newly made kites could soar high into and across the sky. The non-Afghan Vermonters I observed were not as gifted at getting our kites into the sky, but with help from our new friends we learned and succeeded in kite flying, sometimes passing the string from person to person, sharing the wonder, keeping them aloft. Children and adults, Afghans and long-time Vermonters ... we helped each other.
The celebration at SIT was much like such events in Afghanistan (except with a giant, community-wide family at our Vermont version). When the music began later in the afternoon some adaptations of cultural traditions began. First Afghan men danced around in a circle, round and round the table covered with food and flowers. The dancing evolved as the afternoon went on. First non-Afghan men from the Vermont community were invited into the circle. Then women were invited too. An Afghan friend encouraged me to join the dance, and I replied that I shouldn’t because women don’t dance with men in Afghanistan. He replied “We are in America now, we can dance together, please join us!” Slowly some older women from local church and synagogue co-sponsorship groups joined the circle, along with younger women volunteers and community members. At one point an Afghan girl about aged 10 joined the circle and I watched the women around me clap and smile. One enthusiastic Afghan dancer wore a shirt with an American flag. Others wore traditional dress. As an observer and participant, it was a time of ample joy.
As a person who moved to Vermont to study international education, including working on cross-cultural programs which brought youth from Vermont to south Asia and Iraqi youth to Vermont and beyond, I have discussed with my American students that it is not our place to change the culture of others. We can learn to understand each other first, and in time change may come. Most often we learn from each other and we both change as a result of our relationship and looking at our shared world through varied lenses.
There were lots of speeches on Nowruz in Brattleboro. Tracy Dolan, the Director of the State Refugee Office, brought tears around the table I was sitting at when she acknowledged that, while we were glad to be together in celebration of this time of new beginnings, we knew that many in the room were separated from loved ones. I met a newlywed who took a spot on the evacuation plane, thinking the spouse would come soon when papers cleared, but the evacuation planes stopped before that could happen. I met families of which some members are living safely in Vermont, while some children or a spouse are still hiding from the Taliban and uncertain when or if they can be reunited. Getting some family members to safety often meant not leaving together. While overall the Nowruz celebration was a day of joyful celebration and sharing of cultures, there was also sadness that new beginnings for some led to difficult and often unexpected, prolonged separations for others.
One of the issues that was a priority when I ran for office in 2020 was working to develop welcoming communities for refugees and asylum seekers. I had no idea how dramatically this issue would develop in Windham County, but to watch and participate in welcoming these new Vermonters and future Americans has been one of the most difficult and meaningful experiences in my life. Providing a home to our allies who have fled danger is the right thing to do from a humanitarian perspective. It also will help Vermont and Vermont’s economy by bringing new workers to our communities to train and join our workforce to keep our towns and cities thriving. We have a dire workforce shortage in most parts of our state. Our new Afghan friends can make their home with us and also help us thrive as they fully join our communities and our local economies. Win. Win.
Nowruz mobarak — a celebration of new beginnings for us all, together in Vermont.