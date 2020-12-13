As thousands of Brattleboro residents watch the global climate emergency unfold and another December comes with barely an inch of snow, the town’s Select Board has failed to live up to its own commitments on kicking fossil fuel out of the public budget.
A look at the Select Board’s buck-passing on climate action reveals a full-on crisis of leadership.
In March of 2018, Brattleboro Common Sense introduced a resolution advising the town Select Board and Town Manager to purchase all town buildings’ electricity from sustainable sources, like Cow Power. The Cow Power program uses agricultural waste to make renewable energy and any Green Mountain Power customer can switch to it with a single phone call. The resolution intended to build momentum on advancing sustainable energy and providing assistance for farmers. Switching to Cow Power on all of the town’s 133 electric accounts would cost approximately $90,000 each year.
The resolution passed overwhelmingly.
And yet, despite the resounding approval, the town Select Board has dragged its feet in taking any meaningful action in the nearly three years since. The Board instructed staff to research subsidizing a local renewable energy project as an alternative to Cow Power, which took over 15 months. Since then, Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland admitted he “knew very little” about renewable energy and passed the ball to the town’s sustainability coordinator, who was hired in February of 2020. The Board has met 30 times since then and only discussed carbon offset and renewables once.
In 2019, Brattleboro Common Sense followed up with a separate resolution advising the Select Board to “not commission additional studies on fossil fuel consumption, carbon footprints or efficiency until the town implements common sense practices to reduce fuel consumption in town buildings.” The message? Brattleboro is tired of talk and research delaying urgent action by a board that does not take the climate crisis as seriously as it should. The Board claims strong support for actions in support of renewable energy, yet has failed to deliver. Its own members once declared the words “climate emergency” as “polarizing” and “inappropriate.” We must name this as the dire emergency that it is.
Importantly, the people of Brattleboro strongly support this kind resolution – they voted for it twice. Citizen participants across multiple town meetings have voiced clear support for implementing as many energy efficiency projects as quickly as possible, including contracts with Cow Power, and a willingness to pay extra for green energy projects. What’s more, the switch to Cow Power can be easily started or stopped; the Town Manager’s office need only have made a phone call to fully implement the Cow Power alternative while local renewable projects were researched.
People of Brattleboro know the climate emergency is upon us. Brattleboro’s youth in particular suffer from climate anxiety, which evidence shows is as much about the existential threat of a warming planet as it is the horrific inability of our leaders to effectively steer us through crisis. We are a nimble, progressive and tight-knit community with concerned, engaged citizens. There is no reason why we cannot swiftly execute simple, bold plans. Yet it has been three long years since the climate resolution was adopted. It’s time our leaders turn their words into action.
Get it done, Brattleboro.