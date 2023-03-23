Governor Scott appointed a new Fish & Wildlife Board member, and he fits in perfectly with the current Board. I mean, most of the Board looks the same and sounds the same — it certainly doesn’t represent 21st-century Vermont. Scott is definitely bucking pleas for diversity and inclusion and is hellbent on keeping Fish & Wildlife management mired in a Vermont of the 1950s.
Less than 1 percent of Vermonter’s trap and about 14 percent hold hunting licenses, yet this Board represents their interests solely, not the majority. The Board decides on the length of hunting and trapping seasons, how many animals can be killed and how. These decisions impact all of us, including wildlife watchers and others who enjoy wildlife from a non-extractive perspective.
Vermonters have written to Phil Scott and to the Fish & Wildlife Commissioners, both past and present, only to be ignored. There was a recent push to write to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. Her response was typical of the bureaucracy’s responses that say a lot but don’t really say anything at all.
Below is my open letter that was emailed to her on March 13, 2023. Bottom line is this: if you want democracy in wildlife management decisions, then write your legislators and ask them to make the Fish & Wildlife Board Advisory only and require equal representation from non-license holders (e.g., unaffiliated/impartial wildlife biologist, wildlife protection advocate etc.) Until this happens, the Fish & Wildlife Board will continue to make public policy on our shared public “resource” —wildlife — without the public being broadly represented.
Dear Secretary Moore:
You routinely state that Vermont Fish & Wildlife uses a science-based approach, but the policies you endorse are value-based policies. There is no “science” that informs Fish & Wildlife to allow leghold traps or an open season on coyotes. Please stop conflating science with value judgments. Additionally, your science misses so many hallmarks of sound science, such as transparency of all assumptions, methods, and analyses, authentically independent review, and reproducibility.
As for good wildlife governance, there can be no democracy in wildlife “management” as long as you continue to allow only 14 hunters, trappers and/or anglers to make public policy that impacts all Vermonters.
Vermonters were recently polled about our attitudes towards “furbearers,” and most Vermonters want to see more river otters. Why, then does Fish & Wildlife have a five-month-long trapping season on otters with no bag limits?
The public policy decisions made by your Department and Board impact all Vermonters. You cannot purport to support inclusion and diversity while allowing privileged special interests to hold tremendous power over the general public that is not represented on the Board.
Let’s face it; wildlife management is about politics, not science that puts wildlife first. You, the Commissioner, and the Board are all political appointees. There’s a tremendous imbalance of power, and that is antithetical to good governance.
The door to the ‘Good Ol’ Boys Club’ is closed to the public. No amount of gentle knocking or even busting the door in will allow entry. Thankfully, wildlife advocates still have the People’s House, where democracy is possible.