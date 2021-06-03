State Sen. Randy Brock, R, represents the Franklin District in the Vermont State Senate. He is the Senate Minority Leader. This commentary represents the views of Vermont’s Senate Republicans: Sen. Joe Bennington, R-Caledonia; Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland; Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex-Orleans; Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin; Sen. Joshua Terenzini, R-Rutland; and Sen. Rich Westman. R-Lamoille.The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of the Brattleboro Reformer.