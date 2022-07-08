Hmmm ... how should I vote during these mid-term elections? Do I vote for candidates who support the right to abortion? Or do I vote for candidates who I think would work hard to end our war with Russia, before it gets really hot and nasty? Are there even any candidates out there in the latter category? Certainly not Becca Balint. Not given her series of bizarre statements in response to the first question on Ukraine in the debate sponsored by VTDigger. Liam Madden, "Mr. Sustainability," is the only candidate I know of with anti-war sentiments and actual credentials. I’m pretty certain he would rightly rail against World War III as unsustainable and environmentally devastating for the whole planet. In the VPR Republican debate for Sen. Leahy’s seat, Ms. (Christina) Nolan spouted the typical demonization, mistaking Putin for an evil cartoon character, instead of the smartest leader on the planet. Mr. Myers Mermel prompted lots more questions from me (and my email to him went frustratingly unanswered). But, he did describe himself as a Christian and a man of peace. Mr. Gerald Malloy was largely inarticulate.
What is one to make of people who are anti-abortion but pro-war, and who want to put an AR-15 into the hands of almost every living, breathing human being? What does one do with a nearly monolithic bipartisan Washington elite that is pushing, pushing, pushing the planet towards Armageddon, while simultaneously throwing us into an even more nasty civil war than our normal ongoing 24/7, over the ending of life at a time when that life wouldn’t be viable outside of the womb? Or a Democratic party that is pro-choice, but all in on vaccine mandates? Where exactly does the sovereignty over my body begin and end for liberal Democrats? It strikes me that the sex trade and trafficking industries are always seeking a steady stream of unwanted kids. Ah! And perhaps the military, too. Yes, I almost forgot our incessant need for cannon fodder. So, eliminate choice and support sex trafficking and our incessant urge to wage war. If women are forced to carry to term in the case of rape and incest, then I’m all for "penisectomies."
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos has published the strike coordinates of Western decision-making centers: The White House and Pentagon (United States), NATO headquarters (Belgium), the Congress Center (Spain), where the NATO summit is being held, the Ministry of Defense (United Kingdom), the Reichstag and the Federal Chancellery (Germany), and the Elysée Palace (France). So, yeah, good idea, I think, to keep poking Putin in the eye as we have been since 2008, as I read yesterday. The man has been extraordinarily patient, clearly articulating his red lines for 14 years before finally exploding. Just imagine if Mexico declared that it wanted to install a nuclear arsenal along the Rio Grande. Does anyone doubt for a second that the response would be, adios, Mexico! With a tremendous amount of "Shock and Awe?"
Sorry if this letter is rather rambling. It’s all such a dilemma. The galactic hypocrisy of our political class has my brain twisted in knots all the time. But, abortion is not my concern. That won’t enter at all into my voting calculus. My biggest concerns right now are that the planet will be embroiled in a full-blown world war before the end of the year and that I will have no way to heat my home this coming winter. And that pretty much every legislator in Washington will be absolutely delighted about it. They’ll be raking in the dollars from Raytheon and Lockheed-Martin. Politicians around the planet will be getting rid of lots of problematic constituents, while dining on caviar in underground bunkers. No one will own up to the fact that this has all been carefully crafted for years. And every bit of the madness will be blamed on the man we’re currently characterizing as Satan — Mr. Putin, the leader of a country with very real security concerns, as we have ourselves, along with lots of natural resources that a large portion of the planet needs and wants to buy.