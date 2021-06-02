On Friday, May 21, the regular legislative session for 2021 ended with the Speaker’s gavel. And though we may return for a veto session in June, and a possible stint in October, the bulk of our work is done until next January.
This has been a historic session, due to the pandemic and the necessity of doing all our work on Zoom.
As winter passed to spring, my colleagues and I spent hours in front of our computers, debating policy, crafting legislation, and voting by voice and electronic hand in this strange virtual land. While tulips and lilacs bloomed outside my window, I listened to the final debates and protocols. And at the end, instead of the usual celebratory gathering on the House floor, I was there alone with an empty computer screen. The Hollywood squares faded off into cyberspace. I stumbled outside to a glorious May afternoon.
The benefits of legislative zooming were many; for starters, to my knowledge not one legislator caught the virus. We were safely tucked away in our homes and legislative districts. Another advantage was the thin line between the normal routines of home life and the formality of legislative life. It was easy to arrive back from a morning walk, quickly don a jacket and scarf, and be ready for an 8 a.m. meeting no matter the sweat pants; or dash out during a break to hang laundry on the line. But despite these advantages, the negatives carried more weight. I missed working in the Statehouse, a gem of a building that offers inspiration and a sense of history. And more importantly, the Zoom environment made it harder to form and forge relationships in the process of working on legislation. Friendships and alliances are integral. I took a lot for granted before the pandemic; even how a feeling of fondness can develop for people I may wholeheartedly disagree with. All of this creates a depth that finds its way into the bills we pass and the debates about those bills.
However, despite the lack of personal interaction, a good amount of camaraderie and cooperation came into the Zoom sessions, and we managed to produce some significant pieces of legislation.
In the transportation world, where my assignment brings me and my heart resides, we are poised to make some significant progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The transportation sector accounts for about 45 percent of Vermont’s emissions. Given Vermont’s dispersed settlement patterns, it has been difficult to address this. People need to drive to get to work, school, shopping, etc. and while public transit providers cover all areas of the state, buses cannot get near every household to be a convenient mode of travel. Electric vehicles, plug-in and all-electric, offer the possibility of significantly reducing emissions if we can get enough of them on the road.
At present there are about 4,000 EVs registered in the state. This year’s transportation bill makes significant investments in electric vehicle (and electric bicycle) incentives.
These investments will help to lower household transportation costs, an important consideration. Charging an electric vehicle is the equivalent of paying $1.50 for a gallon of gas. More than that, the incentives in this year’s legislation will begin to lower the greenhouse gas emissions that are so harmful to our climate and to our health. This was the mission that brought me to the legislature in 2009.
In addition to vehicle incentives, we are also funding the deployment of charging stations throughout the state. People buying an electric vehicle need to know they won’t run out of charge.
Other measures to reduce greenhouse gases include a provision in the bill for zero fare public transit through FY22, and a focus on the safety of high-use bicycle corridors. It specifies that the Agency of Transportation shall co-ordinate inter-modal connectivity and also prepare a long-range plan for a fully electrified public transit fleet. Money from a Mobility and Transportation Innovations program is helping to fund an on-demand pilot public transit system in Montpelier that could be a model for other towns like Brattleboro.
Transportation electrification is taking off, and not just in Vermont. As we have seen in the news, Ford is rolling out the electric version of the most popular pickup truck in U.S. history.
After 13 years on the Transportation Committee I finally believe we are making policy that fits the scope of the emissions problem.
Going forward we must speed up this process. The Vermont Climate Council will be making recommendations for meeting the mandated goals of the Global Warming Solutions Act. Those recommendations, due by December 2021 will most likely include a goal of 47,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and 120,000 by 2030. That is a significant challenge. We have been blessed with a generous dose of federal money for now, with hopes for more from the federal infrastructure bill. We will need to continue investing at a high level. The Transportation Climate Initiative is another possible source of funds if Vermont makes the decisions to join. Here is the link: https://www.transportationandclimate.org/
This is an exciting time for re-visioning our system, with transformational investments to better serve people and to confront the environmental crisis. This transportation bill starts us on this path. I am grateful to be on this path, and grateful to represent the voters of Brattleboro District 2.