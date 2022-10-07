The Vermont Senate passed Act 164 in October 2020, which, among other things, launched the Cannabis Control Board. The Legislature charged the board with regulating cannabis production and sale in Vermont.
This month marks a major milestone in the evolution of Vermont’s legal cannabis market. On Oct. 1, Vermont joined a growing list of states, including neighboring Maine and Massachusetts, in opening the doors of retail cannabis establishments to adults. Previously in Vermont, cannabis was only legally available through medical dispensaries, and it could also be grown in limited amounts by individual users.
Cannabis retail licenses are only available in Vermont cities and towns that opted into allowing cannabis shops within their borders. To date, 70 Vermont cities and towns have agreed to allow cannabis retailers to open up shops within their borders after they are permitted by the state. Several of those communities added their own additional permitting processes, which state law allows. However, even though the Cannabis Control Board began accepting applications almost two months ago, as of this writing on Sept. 26, only two cannabis shops have received licenses, one in Middlebury and the other in Rutland. (Editor’s note: A few more have received licenses as of Oct. 6, including Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, which plans to begin selling retail cannabis on or about Oct. 17). Businesses that hold integrated licenses — one of which has been issued so far — will also be allowed to sell cannabis in the recreational retail market.
The Cannabis Control Board is issuing licenses to cultivators, wholesalers, product manufacturers, testing laboratories, retailers and integrated licensees. Of the 231 cannabis business licenses issued as of early this week, 95.7 percent are cultivator licenses. It is encouraging to see that many such licenses were issued to social equity or economic empowerment applicants, application types that were created in an effort to make the industry more inclusive, especially to those who were negatively affected by past enforcement of anti-cannabis laws. Both social equity and economic empowerment applications receive expedited application reviews. For social equity applicants, application fees are also waived, annual licensing fees are greatly reduced, and state grants might be available. The state set a number of criteria to qualify as a social equity applicant, from race or ethnicity to prior incarceration for a cannabis-related offenses, or both being a member of a community historically disadvantaged by cannabis prohibition and having suffered personal effects of that. Economic empowerment applicants include women, people of color, veterans, disabled individuals, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and businesses owned by any of those historically disadvantaged communities.
It is important, and perhaps comforting, for the public to know that the licensing requirements for cannabis retailers are rigorous and the Cannabis Control Board does enforce them. The board is continuing to build out its compliance team, which will monitor the industry to ensure license and reporting requirements are being met.
After licensure, cannabis retailers will need to pay close attention to the compliance and reporting rules, annual relicensing requirements, and collecting and remitting taxes. All employees must be approved by the state and maintain an employee cannabis card and complete annual training. Companies that produce edibles also will need a Food and Drug Administration license. Securing appropriate space and funding can be a challenge in a risk-averse real estate and financial marketplaces. Not many manufacturers or wholesalers are licensed yet, so retailers could also face some challenges getting enough product until the number of licensed manufacturers and wholesalers increases.
Careful regulatory oversight of the cannabis market should give consumers peace of mind. Before Vermont cannabis cultivators and manufacturers may sell their product, that product must undergo rigorous testing by licensed labs. Retailers and wholesalers can require manufacturers and cultivators to provide them with certificates of analyses that document the lab test results. Together, those testing and documentation processes significantly reduce the chance of impure or contaminated cannabis reaching the market.
Some might wonder why anyone would shift into this highly regulated legal cannabis market and why the general public should support it. Bringing what has been an underground industry in Vermont into the light is a big step in keeping our communities safer. The scrutiny around the quality and purity of cannabis is the first and most important step to protecting cannabis consumers. On the business side, legal cannabis businesses stand to capture a valuable share of an industry the state estimates will generate $225 million annually as soon as 2025. Being able to publicly market and draw visitors into a retail space is only possible for licensed businesses. As the recreational adult cannabis market opens this past weekend, cannabis retailers and the cannabis cultivators, wholesalers and manufacturers who supply their products will get the chance both to bring their product to a wide new audience and to thrive in what just a decade ago would have seemed an impossible venture.