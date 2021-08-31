Carolyn Partridge

Dear friends and neighbors,
I feel very strongly that as we cast our votes on Sept. 7 regarding the proposed closure of Windham Elementary School, it is critical that we do so with accurate information. I recently received a mailing, as I assume most of us did, from a group calling itself the Windham Committee for School Choice making claims regarding the curriculum and activities offered at Flood Brook School (FBS) in Londonderry. In the spirit of “trust, but verify,” I contacted a friend with firsthand knowledge of FBS, as well as the new principal, Amy Harlow, to discover the facts. This is the information I received.
The following points are from my friend with long experience with FBS:
1. “Not sure why they list the number of teachers and support staff. Obviously there are more since there are more students. I initially thought the support staff number was way off, but it isn't if they are counting kitchen staff, bus drivers, custodians as well as paras. We currently have 7 paras and for the most part they work with children on IEPs.
2. We do have performances, but perhaps less than Windham Elementary School.
3. Every grade does NOT go on 2-3 field trips every year, and all funds are raised by volunteers.
4. I have never seen a dance club at FBS. We do not have chess or painting clubs anymore.
5. After school programs and summer camp by the Collaborative are not "provided" -- they are for a fee (except this summer when COVID relief funds covered three weeks of camp for students).
6. JISP (Junior Instructional Snowsports Program) is coordinated by a volunteer.
Overall, the letter implies that FBS provides all these extras. The only reason they happen is because volunteers do the work. There is no reason why that could not be happening (and from what I hear it is) at WES.
Another thought I have is that in the first half of the year only half the students were attending at a time (one group Monday/Tuesday, one group Thursday/Friday with a limited number also coming half days on Wednesday). Classes were very small and it was noted that there were fewer behavioral challenges and kids became closer within their smaller pods. There is value to small classes.
I was especially impressed by John Beagan's letter singing the praises of WES alum as someone who has firsthand, professional knowledge of the kind of students WES turns out. And, again, particularly disturbed at the misleading nature of the vote yes letter.”
In my conversation with Principal Harlow, she confirmed the staff size. She also confirmed the decrease in the number of performances and concerts, in part due to the pandemic, as well as the fact that there are no dance, chess, or painting clubs. There is transportation for the students to the ski mountain for Junior Instructional Ski Program (JISP) but parents have to drive to the mountain as well to get their skis/boards there because equipment is not allowed on the bus. Transportation to other activities is available if those activities are on the bus route and there is room on the bus. Parents would have to pick up from the activities.
What is evident as a result of these conversations is that many of the requirements for education and activities offered at FBS also exist at Windham Elementary School, and WES has many more. The following has been confirmed in conversations with Superintendent Bill Anton, Principal Mickey Parker-Jennings, and the staff at Meadows Bee Farm.
1. Windham, as do all Vermont schools, follows the VT Educational Quality Standards, but each district has their own curriculum in teaching those standards. Windham meets all of the testing requirements and, though we are small and can't always report the results, if there was a deficit, it would be addressed in a timely manner. We meet all requirements for Special Education as well.
2. Physical education is taught two times per week, plus the students have daily outdoor activities.
3. Ukulele lessons are taught weekly by Sally Newton for any student who wants to learn. Sally is our former K-3 teacher who retired last year and volunteers her time. The students have performed at the West River Community Project, Valley Cares, our Harvest Supper, and other venues, teaching them confidence and poise in front of an audience.
4. Art projects throughout the year that are often connected to the current curriculum topics being studied, including:
a. Ceramics for hands on clay work culminating with students producing products on the potter’s wheel.
b. We have had a partnership with the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center for the past four years with students visiting the museum two-three times per year to examine exhibits and do a hands-on art project with a staff member from the museum.
c. We were able to have an artist in residence, Susan Heafner, during the pandemic and have a grant request in for this coming year.
d. Kiwi Kits for science that are inherently very artistic and creative.
e. Participation at the Meadows Bee Farm Young Farmers Program, including blacksmithing, which was put on hold due to the pandemic, but can be restarted when guidelines allow. In lieu of this opportunity, sewing projects from Meadows Bee were delivered to the school, which were thoroughly enjoyed by the students.
f. Community members have come in to teach weaving, felting, spinning, and painting.
5. Student performances in both music and theater have happened every year including musical events 2-3 times a year. In addition, we have been fortunate to have our West Windham neighbors, Sarah Peck and Cate Kelley, help the children produce plays including the writing, set creation, musical numbers, costumes, and acting. These have been attended by standing room only audiences.
6. The Weston Playhouse program teaches stagecraft and acting by Broadway professionals. Our kids were so loved and easy to work with that the program directors reduced our fee by half to make participation more possible.
7. The Young Farmers Program at Meadows Bee Farm is not only a chance to learn to milk cows and see lambs born, but a program with badges (similar to Scouts) that children earn as they gain skills. It is not just an opportunity to learn about agriculture, where our food comes from, and how to grow it, but a chance to learn soft skills such as responsibility and punctuality. Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Markets Anson Tebbetts and Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman visited and toured Meadows Bee before the pandemic and were thoroughly impressed, considering it a model for agricultural literacy.
8. The Windham Nature Program is taught by former teacher, Sally Newton.
9. Multiple field trips every year for all grades, including a week at Camp Keewaydin for fifth graders, a trip to New York City for sixth graders, and trips to the Grafton Nature Museum for grades K and 1.
10. STARBASE – the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program in Rutland for fourth graders that we were first in the SU to participate in. From their website, “The STARBASE Program is unique in that it provides students with a hands-on, experiential approach to learning, with the guidance of trained and experienced teachers and military personnel who make learning fun, practical, and relevant. Most importantly, the program has achieved in basic objectives, producing positive student performance results in math and science, and helping students develop pro-social attitudes about themselves, including their belief in their ability to manage daily challenges.”
11. Neighborhood Connections is working with our school, as it does with Jamaica School, when necessary and there is a need.
12. We provide the longest Junior Instructional Ski Program (JISP) experience of any school in the WCSU for ten weeks and have been doing so for decades, while also offering cross country at Wild Wings and Grafton Ponds and having a full supply of cross-country skis for every student in the school so that they can ski at recess.
13. Soccer and basketball are available at Leland and Grey with all the other WCSU towns in the fall and winter. The distance to Townshend is similar to a trip to Londonderry.
At Windham Elementary School, there is a strong emphasis on social emotional well-being. We have had multiple instances of students coming to WES with Individual Education Plans and leaving without one, due to the exceptional personal attention and care they receive. The entire teaching staff has been trained by Dave Melinic from the Northeast Family Institute in Trauma Informed School Practices. Despite the pandemic, WES students benefited from full-time, in person education, which we now understand is so important to the success of our students.
As a member of the Windham School Board, my goal has always been to construct a responsible budget that provides our children with the best education possible at a price that taxpayers can afford. As a legislator, I am knowledgeable about education funding and have worked to make sure that Windham is not penalized. We currently have the second lowest education tax rate in the WCSU.
At our School Board meeting on Aug. 17th, WCSU Financial Officer, Laurie Garland shared a document she prepared called “Assumptions and Summary for Budget Comparison Analysis – Operational and Non-operational Projected Budgets.” It reveals that if the school is operational and stays open, our projected education tax rate will be $1.806 per hundred. If the school closes and we tuition our students elsewhere, the tax rate will be $1.949 per hundred.
Higher taxes, fewer opportunities, and the necessity to transport your children to school rather than having them bussed to our own local community school? To my mind, that just doesn’t add up to be a good deal for hard-working Windham parents and their children or for our taxpayers. I recommend you vote NO on Sept. 7.
Sincerely,
Carolyn Partridge
Windham, Aug. 23