This commentary celebrating Beverly Cleary aired on Vermont Public Radio in 1993, when I was teaching at Brattleboro Union High School and my younger daughter was six years old. Now, Beverly Cleary is 104 years old, and her books are timeless: my daughter is a teacher and reads those books to her own daughter.
When I was in elementary school in the 1950s, I read and re-read Beverly Cleary’s books for children. A solitary child living in the country, I loved her characters on Klickitat Street: Henry Huggins and his mongrel dog Ribsy, his neighbor Beatrice Quimby, whom everyone called Beezus, and especially Beezus’s little sister, Ramona – Ramona who rode her tricycle at full speed right into the coffee table holding Beezus’s and Henry’s checker game, Ramona who got bubblegum in her hair and had to take the scissors to it.
Now I find myself reading about Ramona again – and again, as my 6-year-old daughter wants me to read aloud, over and over, Ramona the Pest, Ramona the Brave, Ramona and Her Mother, and Ramona Quimby, age 8. It’s no coincidence that Susannah is drawn to Ramona: Susannah can be just like her, thorny and impulsive and stubborn. When Ramona squeezes all the toothpaste out of a brand-new-tube, or when, in a rage, she screams and kicks the wall and makes black marks all over it, Susannah smiles; if I stop to ask her a question or add a comment about the story, she says impatiently, “Just read!”
As a teacher, I appreciate the way teachers are portrayed in the Ramona books. Susannah noticed it right away. “Mom, Ramona always thinks her teachers don’t like her! They do, but she doesn’t know it at first.” All of Ramona’s teachers are different, but all are an important presence in her life – sweet Miss Binney, her kindergarten teacher, who sends Ramona home when she can’t promise not to pull hair; Mrs. Rudge, her first-grade teacher, who confuses Ramona by telling her there’s no such word as “can’t;” and Mrs. Whaley, her hearty third-grade teacher. After Ramona throws up in class, she overhears Mrs. Whaley say, “What a nuisance!” and she assumes her teacher is talking about her.
I teach adolescents, and many of them don’t like to admit that they care what adults think – but I know that they are just as sensitive as Ramona to sarcasm, unkindness, or disrespect. Beverly Cleary, a children’s librarian for many years, understands how important a teacher’s approval can be for a child, and how fragile is the trust between teacher and child.
Though these books are written for children, I find that they help me understand my daughter: I see how Ramona wonders and worries – about her father’s losing his job, about her mother’s work taking her away from the family, about Beezus always seeming privileged just because she’s older and knows more – and I see how Ramona tries to deal with all of that and sometimes just can’t handle it and has to do something really naughty. Susannah’s worries are different: last week she asked, “Where did we get the word ‘hair’?” and “What would you do if I got kidnapped?” But her questions are just as overwhelming as Ramona’s, and so are her confusion and rage when we don’t answer them precisely or fast enough.
Luckily, Beverly Cleary also offers good models for parents in Mr. and Mrs. Quimby. Ms. Cleary doesn’t pull any punches: it isn’t easy to be Ramona’s parents. Ramona is often funny, but hates it when people laugh at her; she gets into trouble at school and her parents are often tired. At the same time, they clearly enjoy their imaginative, energetic daughter, and they somehow manage to be loving, patient and firm. They try to behave the way they want their children to behave, and they don’t accept any excuses for rude or unkind behavior, but they understand, as Mr. Quimby says, that growing up isn’t easy.