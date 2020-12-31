We in Vermont are fortunate in countless ways – and over the last year I’ve realized just how fortunate we are in our governor, Phil Scott. On maps of COVID infections and deaths in the U.S., Vermont, part of Maine, and Hawaii are the only blue areas in a sea of orange and red hot zones. This difference isn’t political: “blue” Democratic states are suffering along with “red” Republican-dominated states, and of course Scott is a Republican in majority-Democratic Vermont.
I attribute most of our success to Scott’s leadership – and the fact that he himself refuses to take credit for it, as one aspect of that leadership. During a recent press conference, when a reporter complimented him on Vermont’s low COVID rates, he deflected the praise to his team of advisors, led by Dr. Mark Levine, and especially to Vermonters who have taken to heart the state’s guidelines, and the concern for others that they represent.
“We’ve done a pretty good job here in Vermont, but it’s due to Vermonters following the guidelines, the simple procedures,” he said.
He refused to take credit for “Vermont Lights the Way,” his suggestion to raise spirits by displaying holiday lights across the state. When a reporter offered praise for the initiative, saying that Scott was the one “driving the bus,” the governor referred to his experience as a race-car driver.
“As I learned in my years of racing, all the success that I had – again, I got all the accolades for winning a race, but the real reason I won was because of the team,” he said. “It’s not all the driver; it’s the team behind it........so I’m blessed by being surrounded by really really talented people and talented Vermonters as well, willing to do whatever is necessary to help their neighbors.”
He is able to say without shame that not every move is a success.
“We know that there are times when we don’t make the right decisions,” he commented, “but we’re learning from others, and others are learning from us.”
All of these examples reflect principles of leadership that seem obvious but are all too rarely seen in action. More than 25 years ago, Brattleboro Union High School embarked on a major shift from a traditional 7-classes-a-day schedule to block scheduling, with four long classes each day. Not all BUHS teachers welcomed the change, and administrators anticipated that parents, students, and other community members might also be resistant. Administrators sent teams of teachers to schools that had instituted block scheduling, to see how it worked and how to manage the change.
When my colleague Judy Abascal and I were heading to Wells High School in Wells, Maine, we asked Bertie Sprague, the BUHS principal, if he had any specific questions for the principal there. He did: he wanted to know how she had dealt with resistance to the shift.
The principal, Valjeane M. Olenn, was welcoming and open. I’ll never forget her answer to Bertie’s question.
“I put the teachers out front,” she said. “I let them take the lead, and gave them responsibility for presenting the change and explaining it — — and then if there were any problems, that’s when I stepped out front.”
That’s a perfect description of leadership. Effective leaders find competent people to do the best work; they delegate responsibility to those people and trust them, and then step up to take responsibility if something goes wrong or there are issues those people can’t handle. Sadly, too many leaders of organizations of any scale – from the smallest nonprofit or neighborhood school to the nation itself – operate on the reverse of the Ms. Olenn’s leadership principles: they surround themselves with people who will defer to them rather than give them solid information that may be difficult to hear; they insist on making decisions themselves; they brag about any success, taking all the credit for other people’s hard work; and if there’s a problem, they blame it on someone else.
I think about those principles every single time I listen to Governor Scott leading his semiweekly press conferences. First of all, he holds those press conferences, no matter how busy he is, no matter how sad or discouraging or confusing the information that is coming might be: he trusts us with the truth as he knows it. Secondly, he responds to every single question – and responds calmly, honestly and thoroughly, no matter how vague or repetitive or even hostile the questions are. If many of his answers start with, “Again...” it’s because he’s already answered a nearly identical question several or even many times.
He delegates responsibility to competent people – particularly the extraordinarily knowledgeable, patient, and modest Dr. Levine — and defers to them when they have information; if they can’t answer a question completely, he and they promise to get back to the questioner as soon as is practical with as much information as they can provide.
While Gov. Scott is right to give his team and all of us Vermonters credit for limiting COVID’s damage in our state, his thoughtful, generous, and modest leadership is much more important than he may realize.