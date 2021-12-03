In June, New Hampshire passed a law named “Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education.” It says, “No public employer, either directly or through the use of an outside contractor, shall teach, advocate, instruct, or train any employee, student, service recipient, contractor, staff member, inmate, or any other individual or group, any one or more of the following.” The prohibited teachings include “that an individual, by virtue of his or her age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
Note that the law refers to individuals. The law does not forbid teaching that a group of people is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive; it forbids teaching that an individual is any of those.
This distinction has apparently been lost on most observers – including the N.H. Department of Education, which published a webpage “offered in support of the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights (Commission) for those who believe that they, or their child, was discriminated against because their child’s school was teaching and/or advocating that one identified group is ... inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” Does this mean that teachers must fear for their jobs if they show how Europeans who drove indigenous people from their lands, or politicians who passed and enforced Jim Crow laws in the South, or officials in Nazi Germany who sent millions of Jews to their deaths, were “inherently racist or oppressive?”
Despite the fact that the law doesn’t actually discuss groups being labeled in that way, the webpage invites students or parents who believe a teacher discriminated against them to click on a questionnaire that asks for details of the incident, which the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights will use to determine whether the person has grounds to file a formal charge.
The N.H. chapter of Moms for Liberty, a group with chapters in 35 states, promptly tweeted that it would offer a $500 reward to “the person that first successfully catches a public school teacher breaking this law. Students, parents, teachers, school staff ... We want to know! We will pledge anonymity if you want.” In case the intent isn’t clear, a later tweet sought contributions to the reward fund through PayPal, with “CRT Bounty” in the notes. “CRT” presumably stands for “Critical Race Theory,” an academic framework that conservatives fear is being taught in schools all over the country, despite little evidence that anyone is teaching it. With the encouragement of political activists, parents are demanding that school boards ban long lists of books, and that teachers submit lesson plans and materials for their inspection. And now this private group is offering a “bounty” for a teacher who teaches that a group is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive” – even though the New Hampshire law refers to individuals, not groups.
History is, in part, a tragic series of conflicts between groups, and many of those groups oppressed other groups – but history is also inspiring stories of the ways some groups were able to overcome that oppression. By labeling any uncomfortable exploration of historical conflict between groups “Critical Race Theory,” parent groups and the political activists behind them are using the law to silence teachers and to erase history.
Teaching is already a demanding, stressful profession, and a spate of recent local and national news articles report urgent teacher shortages at all grade levels. Teachers are already coping with the stress of helping their students return to in-person learning after the trauma of being isolated for so long, managing remote learning when COVID strikes their classes, and doing what they can to protect their students and themselves from the virus. The possibility of students and parents filing discrimination claims against them — for a $500 bounty! — if they present uncomfortable historical material can only discourage both current teachers and those considering a teaching career.