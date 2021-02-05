Although Republicans in Congress hoped to avoid a trial after President Trump’s impeachment, in an attempt to “move on” and “heal” in the name of “unity,” the country needs this trial. It may or may not reveal details of who planned and executed the murderous attack on the Capitol – and on our elected representatives, including the vice president, and on the brave police officers who tried to protect them. It may or may not convince Trump’s followers or Republican senators that the assault was a direct consequence of the president’s insistence that he actually won the election he claimed was “stolen,” despite the 65 court cases, including one in the Supreme Court, confirming his defeat. But regardless of whatever evidence is brought forward, and regardless of the fact that most Republican senators have apparently already decided not to convict the president, the country needs the trial precisely so that we don’t “move on.” We need to stop and recall that day, when we came closer to losing our democracy than at any time since the Civil War.
On January 6, I was casually watching TV as Congress went through the process of voting on the Electoral College results – until a mob approached the Capitol, broke through the barriers surrounding the building, mounted the steps, and broke through the doors.
It didn’t seem possible – how could this be happening, in real time, in this country? Watching it shocked me in the same way that watching the planes hit the Twin Towers had shocked me nearly two decades ago. This time, the terror came from within, from Americans armed with zip ties, flags, hockey sticks, bear spray – and a noose. This time, the country escaped unimaginable catastrophe, a murderous attack on our vice president, Congress, and Senate, by ... just a few minutes. As the terrorists approached, CBS reporter Grace Segers was herded into the Senate gallery and locked in, along with other journalists and staff, before following the senators to crammed elevators (rioters were on the stairs) on the way to a five-hour wait in office space. A few brief moments after they left, the terrorists rampaged into the Senate chamber. If Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer, hadn’t guided them away from the door of the chamber, senators might well have been killed; if the staff and journalists hadn’t left with the senators, they may also have been killed — the reporter later saw “MURDER THE MEDIA” written in red on a door in the Capitol complex. Five people, including Officer Brian Sicknick, did die, and 140 officers trying to defend the Capitol reported injuries, including smashed spinal discs and a stab wound.
After a few hours, Congress reconvened, and the process of accepting the Electoral College ballots continued, almost serenely. It was reassuring, in a way – the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris could proceed. At the same time, it was surreal: what if the mob had succeeded in finding and hanging Vice President Pence and executing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress? What then? How could Congress have reconvened? How could the public have accepted any decision it made? Would President Trump have seized on the chaos – ignoring that he himself had created it over two months by refusing to accept his loss — to declare that the election had been invalid and that he would be president for another four years? Would he have commanded the military to keep order, as publicly suggested by the convicted (and pardoned) General Flynn, who attended a meeting with the Trump sons in the president’s private room at the Trump Hotel on Jan. 5?
These questions may seem like a paranoid fever dream, now that the crisis is past; like people waking from a nightmare, we’d like to go on with our lives, figuring out how to deal with the disruptions and challenges of the pandemic – but that assault was no dream; it was a terrifying reality that came within minutes of exploding into an even more terrifying reality. Soothing speeches about unity and healing might allow us to forget it and move on, but we need to confront that reality and examine it and remember it. Whether or not the trial that is about to start clearly determines the president’s responsibility for the attack, at least the trial marks the gravity of this moment. Acknowledging the mortal danger we so narrowly escaped is a necessary first step to avoiding it in the future.