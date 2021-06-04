Virtual graduations. Canceled proms, senior trips and other traditions. A hasty, last-minute switch to remote learning during the final months of the school year. These are things that we associate with the Class of 2020 — some of whom are getting their traditional graduation walks this year — who had the traditional school experience until, at the last minute, they didn’t, and they were unceremoniously dumped into a historically terrible job market driven by the worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.
On social media, especially during May and June of last year, I saw many posts calling for compassion for the Class of 2020, and indeed it should be remembered that those carrying diplomas or degrees from that year had to go through unique challenges posed by the beginning and peak of the pandemic. But we must also not forget the Class of 2021 — or for that matter, all those whose learning has been disrupted by the pandemic — as while some will get traditional graduations and something akin to traditional senior trips and events, the pandemic swallowed more than the entirety of their last year in school, and they now face the adult world ahead, a world that is just starting to awaken from its quarantine coma.
Generational trauma
As one of the younger members of the millennial generation, I have vague, very early memories of 9/11 and I lived through the financial crisis of 2008. But as much as those world events defined the America I grew up in, as a kid, they were mostly far-off adult things I had nothing to do with. They changed my world slowly — nothing akin to how drastically COVID-19 has changed the world for youths today.
Last year, I wrote a column during the early days of the pandemic remarking on this dramatic change, noting that today’s younger generations — and their future politics — might be defined by the toll the pandemic had on them. Now that they have had to live through more than a year of this crises, that seems all the more pertinent, as over a year of isolation has affected even adults, who must adapt to changing workplaces, social settings they haven’t been in for over 14 months, and the trauma the virus has caused. A year is even longer and more impactful for kids, some of whom might never see some of the friends they had before the pandemic, especially if they are graduating, and whose lives center around fragile social structures that might have been warped beyond recognition due to COVID.
For some, the lost learning during COVID-19 has been catastrophic, with NBC reporting in December that experts have been making comparisons between the “massive displacement from school” virtual learning has demanded and the interruption in learning that kids who survive natural disasters go through, noting that some 3 million especially vulnerable kids — those who are homeless, in foster care, have disabilities or are learning English — were not in school at all. One of those experts who spoke to NBC was Bethany Gross, the associate director at the Center on Reinventing Public Education and who studied New Orleans schools after the 2005 hurricane and is now tracking COVID-19’s impact.
“Recovery from Katrina wasn’t a one-year recovery. We didn’t just bring the kids back and everything fell into place. And this will be the same,” Gross told NBC. “I don’t think we can just start school next fall and say, ‘Everything’s going to be OK.’”
While the extent of the damage to youths from an educational, social, mental health and developmental standpoint from the pandemic is not fully known — for some, it might affect them for the rest of their lives, and the pandemic made it harder to report and address cases of abuse — it is clear that their impacts will still be felt long after we reach herd immunity, and it will take a major societal undertaking to fully address them.
Graduations matter
I have no doubt that this year’s commencement speeches will center around the adversity the Class of 2021 had to face due to the pandemic, and the challenges they conquered in order to complete their education, a point of pride for which this graduating class should be praised. Getting a college degree or high school diploma is still a major milestone that should be celebrated, whether you can do so through a traditional commencement ceremony or not.
What matters is the work you put into your education, not the fanfare that comes after its completion, though it’s also worth noting that I’m writing this as someone who had the privilege of having both traditional high school and college graduations before COVID and, indeed, as someone who has experienced those things, it’s easy for me to tell those that haven’t that it’s not the end of the world if they never do. Truthfully, if I had been graduating this year, I would have wanted a traditional graduation just as much as anyone else. On a cultural and emotional level, rituals like graduations matter, and without them, it’s easy to feel like something is missing.
And on some level, anyone from a graduation commencement speaker to mentor figures to educational professionals to friends and family members will have to accept that, on some level, we can’t relate to the Classes of 2020, 2021 and those yet to graduate, and the unique challenges they went through and continue to experience because of the pandemic, because we have no frame of reference. Especially the social isolation aspect of this crisis and the impact on education it has had affects children in much different ways than it impacts adults.
Adversity can make you stronger, but it can also break you, and I have no doubt that the Class of 2021 will be inundated with advice focusing on the former and ignoring the latter, with the best of intentions. But sometimes adversity just hurts you, and you need to find a way to cope and heal, and for many youths, it will take a while for them to catch up, to feel whole, and to develop key life skills they need.
As a society, we must have compassion for the Class of 2021 and beyond, long after their official graduation ceremonies have died down, when the fanfare of them completing this milestone is finished, when they’ve integrated into society like everyone else. Because the scars of this crisis will remain when our graduation platitudes fade away into memory, and they will need understanding, compassion and help.