When I first moved to Vermont from the Bronx two years ago, eager neighbors told me how happy they were to have a Black man in town. But it was the first time I contemplated owning a firearm for protection.
It was not as though I was a stranger to rural places. When I was a kid, my parents attempted to escape the crack cocaine and crime of New York City in the 1990s by moving to Walden in the Hudson Valley. The irony was this town was battling an opioid crisis, as I would later lose friends to heroin addiction and overdoses. Six decades before that, it was known as “the Ku Klux Klan capital of Orange County.” This is where I would experience racism for the first time in my life: being called the N-word, having the entire class stare at me during discussions about slavery, and being told not to dream too big or expect too much for myself.
I felt a lot safer in my old neighborhood in the Bronx, with its old local customs and geographies. Jamaicans and other West Indians live to the north on White Plains Road; Italians to the east in Country Club down to Throgs Neck; Dominicans and Puerto Ricans throughout Allerton Avenue down to Parkchester; Irish in Woodlawn and Van Cortlandt Park; Mexican, African, Indians, and Arabs throughout Castle Hill and Soundview; Albanians in Morris Park, and even more cultures not named here they all stitched the seams of my old neighborhood together.
Vermont was a stark contrast to the dangers of the Bronx, where hazards like scam artists, corrupt police, and gang violence kept you on edge. But there are always people around at all times of the day. You are always being watched, so this offers a peculiar sense of safety. The empty dirt roads that stretched out from Saxtons River were not especially comfortable for me to jog as I thought of the fate of Ahmaud Arbery, slain down in Georgia for the crime of running through a white neighborhood.
But Vermont is a state so visually stunning it has brought me to tears more than once gazing at a setting sun. Its preserved antiquity, the wooden bridges and red barns, its many rivers and streams: the gentle waves people give when you drive past. This state has also reminded me that prejudice has no borders and that Black skin is enough to make a stranger assert his perceived privilege.
My friend Bill introduced me to my favorite country spot at the top of Hartley Hill Road, where the grass is chewed low by the cows that graze the rolling hills. A watering hole dots the center like an oasis, with the evergreen trees fencing the perimeter as the horizon fades off into a sea of blue. Wispy long clouds and chemtrails brush the sky. Birds of prey surf the air, gliding like kites in circular patterns.
In my two years of coming to this beautiful spot for escape and silence, my only companion on this quiet dirt road would be the variety of wild birds I had come to love watching or the cows if it was time to mow this side of the field. But on a particular Sunday, July 10, I would be harassed by a man employed by the owner of land nearby.
He rolled up in a pickup truck and asked me what I was doing there. He didn’t seem to believe that I worked at Vermont Academy or that my Dartmouth T-shirt signaled that I was attending graduate school up the road. He insisted I move immediately, telling me that robberies had occurred in the area and went so far as to park his truck in front of my car so he could get out and photograph me. At that moment, I honestly thought he was going to pull a rifle. Someone driving by stopped and asked this man if he was “okay?” as if I was a threat.
This incident obviously didn’t make me feel at home. But after a recent trip back to New York, I found myself homesick for the rolling hills of New England. My grandparents showed me the 8x3 foot community garden plot they have been assigned; this year growing basil, spinach, cherry tomatoes and other spices. These crops would grow so much better in Saxtons River, I thought. And I couldn’t help but feel irritated by the skyline of buildings and concrete that give shape to New York. For the first time, I perceived the smell of trash and urine that everyone complains about and the smog and city lights that snatch the stars away from the night sky. The constant assault on your senses is unavoidable.
Do I “belong” in Vermont? That’s a complicated question. I’m living here because I fled a soulless corporate job in the finance industry to become a teacher and joined a program to bring more teachers of color to New England prep schools. Another initiative up at Dartmouth allows those in my cohort to attend graduate school. This conversation is a small recognition of a much larger issue facing New England’s population diversity. New Hampshire sticks out as having one of the highest percentages of white residents, along with Maine, West Virginia, and Vermont, which are all over 88 percent white.
Boarding schools like Vermont Academy were established for rich, white males and the interests were in favor of maintaining the status quo. The missions are now focused on making cultures that are inclusive, diverse, and that truly represent the world. The number one thing all of these new teachers of color have in common is our love for the students: the countless hours spent with them, the mutual lessons learned, and memories captured with the young minds that will one day rule the planet. No one becomes a schoolteacher for the money because there’s almost none there.
This spring I was able to teach an elective class which went into detail about the creation of racism. My students and I explored the evidence of underrepresented groups throughout American history for nearly three months, exploring historical figures like Cotton Mather, Thomas Jefferson, William Lloyd Garrison, W.E.B DuBois and Angela Davis, so they had formed their own opinions and conclusions on this subject. A student recently told me what that literature meant to him.
“It was in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, at Turkey Hill, a local gas station,” he wrote in an email to me. “A male in an older small Chevy pickup pulled in while I was getting gas. I saw a sticker on his rear bumper that said Southern Heritage with the Confederate flag above. At first, I was confused and questioned if I was reading it right. The guy must have been watching my reaction the entire time because after a brief moment, he approached me, asking what was so funny?”
The man explained that his family had fought on that side of the Civil War, which he understood to have been about “states’ rights” and not slavery. My student — in a friendly way — told him what he had learned about how Southern states chose secession in opposition to the abolitionist movement brewing in the north. “I don’t need to hear a story on how you are not racist,” my gutsy student told him, “but the easiest way right now to come off as not being racist is just to not have that sticker.”
They bantered back and forth a little more, and it was unclear if any minds were changed. But at least the exchange happened. “It seemed pretty genuine,” my student told me. “The conversation started off with him being angry, but quickly turned into just a civil conversation as I did not attack him and just stated facts.”
I was so proud of him for using his education. This is one of many memories that will live with me wherever my Vermont teaching journey takes me. My father always said. “Make sure you always leave things behind better than how you found them.” In my own tiny way, and for however long it lasts, I hope that may be true of my residence in Saxtons River, a place where Black people are still as rare as they were before the Civil War.