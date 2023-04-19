It feels like we can’t be heard. Sometimes things feel so sideways that we simply shrug our shoulders because the things we’re witnessing and experiencing seem so bizarre that we’re powerless to change them. They could be huge things and they can be small things, but the one thing they all have in common is a lack of common sense. One could say, in this new era, there is nothing more uncommon than common sense.
We all witnessed the overtly racist acts recently with the “Tennessee Three.” Three Democratic lawmakers, less than one week after another senseless school shooting, used their platform and demanded the legislature act, for which two of them were expelled. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both African American males, were expelled from their seats 72-25 and 69-26, respectively, while Gloria Johnson (white woman) missed being expelled by one vote, 65-30. Tennessee is like Vermont turned on its head when it comes to political matters. We have a Democratic super majority; Tennessee has a Republican super majority. Our super majority listens and bases law on common sense and the needs of its constituency; Tennessee’s super majority loads an assault rifle and shoots beer cans. Make no bones about it, this was racist through and through, and we as a nation sit back and wonder why and how it happened.
We’re a country that has turned into something that no longer protects its freedom of speech with the same veracity as it protects its guns. It’s amazing to me that I can wake up every single day and some app that I get my news from informs me of another mass shooting! Schools, gatherings, shopping malls, birthday parties, parks, banks ... it doesn’t matter, if a gun can be pulled out our citizens are going to continually be slaughtered. Since the beginning of the year there have been 162 mass shootings, 15 mass murders, of which 75 children under 11 have been killed while 176 were injured; 438 teenagers have been gunned down at school while 1,072 have been injured. Yet places like Tennessee and Florida continue to kill the conversation and aggressively push looser restrictions around the use of firearms. I grew up in an era that never thought about guns. Guys had pickups with gun racks and three rifles hanging inside. They’d go into a store with the windows open and the truck unlocked, and everything would still be there when they got back. We don’t live in that space anymore and we’re never going back to it.
It doesn’t take us long anymore to go off the deep end when we see over and over again these egregious acts continually ignored or doubled down on by elected Republicans. Yes, Republicans! There are no Democrats passing looser gun regulations days after school shootings. You won’t see any member of the Democratic Party lobbying for open carry after a mass shooting, it simply won’t happen. In fact, America stands all by itself when it comes to possessing high powered weapons and the ease in which you can get them. Again, going back to my youth, I recall seeing an assault rifle or two, but it wasn’t as common as it is today and frankly I don’t know where we decided owning an AK47 was the same thing as owning a deer rifle. They are not.
Meanwhile, violent crime levels feel like they’re at an all-time high (whether they are or not, I honestly don’t know, they just feel that way). It also feels like anything that gets presented in the “common sense” gun law realm (pardon the pun), gets shot down. But again, I remind you that common sense isn’t common anymore and here we are literally losing fight after fight when it comes to regulating guns. I think (at least in our blue corner of the world) that is what makes us feel sideways, the callous nature of the right side of the aisle to extend “thoughts and prayers” while extinguishing a woman’s right to choose, banning books, and altering history. They won’t do anything about guns — a child can be gunned down in the school yard — but they just can’t stand to see a cross dresser! Think about the logic of that, then ask yourself: What the hell is up with that!?!