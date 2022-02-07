We are writing to express our anger and frustration in response to the recent incidents of racism and bullying at Brattleboro Area Middle School (BAMS) as reported in the Reformer’s story ”Student opens up about racial harassment at Brattleboro Area Middle School” published on January 31. As community members — including parents and caregivers of children who attend area public schools, and community organizers for social and racial justice — we want to take this moment to condemn racism in all of its harmful forms, from daily microaggressions to horrific acts of racially-induced violence.
We stand with the student who spoke out against the racism he has experienced at BAMS. We are disappointed by the reported inadequate response by the school and the district. We are also aware of and support the many youth who experience racial harassment and don’t feel safe enough to bring it to the public. And as we know from other students’ accounts and as Nicole Pereira, a 2020 graduate of BAMS, highlighted in her recent letter to the editor, these are not isolated incidents. Instead, these are long-standing, systemic issues of white supremacy culture. They are prevalent, not only in our society, but also in our communities and schools. And that includes right here in Brattleboro and southeastern Vermont.
Indeed, the experiences described in the recent Reformer article are not new. Bullying and harassment happen in schools throughout our district, not just BAMS. There are accounts of many students who reported or reacted to racial harassment in district schools who experienced an investigation process that did not leave them feeling protected from this behavior at school; instead, the process felt unsupportive, delegitimizing, and harmful. It is also worth noting that some incidents are never reported.
There is no behavior that provokes or justifies racial harassment. When students report racial harassment or bullying, staff and administrators should listen and affirm that they experienced harm, rather than seeking to minimize or delegitimize these students’ accounts. It is also important to distinguish between intention and impact. Whereas adults may be trying to de-escalate a conflict (good intentions), delegitimizing students’ accounts of racism at school further harms those students (negative impacts).
Schools are legally bound to follow state laws on bullying and harassment. How these laws are implemented also has a tremendous impact on students. Interactions with students and families need to be sensitive and affirming to those who have experienced harm. And we strongly support the continued availability of resources for restorative justice practices and doing whatever we can to ensure students feel safe and protected in our schools. We believe that this is an opportunity for us to be better and do better.
We also want to highlight how we’re all impacted by this. While privilege undeniably enables some people to benefit more than others from systems of oppression, ultimately, we are all harmed. We write to you as community members working for racial justice, economic justice, environmental and climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights, gender equity, disability justice, migrant justice, and religious freedom. We believe that all of our struggles are connected, and that none of us are free until all of us are free.
We have tremendous gratitude for the many parents, community members, and school faculty and staff who have been working for justice and those working to redress this for a long time. At the same time, it is clear that there is still more work to be done. We must face this work honestly and humbly, and we must center accountability. We cannot afford to tiptoe around difficult topics; we cannot continue to protect perpetrators and harm-doers.
We will close out by honoring February as Black History Month. We commend area schools for taking part in the “Black Lives Matter Week of Action In Schools” Jan 31-Feb 4. We see this is an important step; and still, we acknowledge that it is nowhere near enough. In order to build an educational system that truly centers diversity, equity, and justice, it must be woven into the daily curriculum, so that it is embedded, comprehensive, and ongoing.
We are writing from a shared commitment to be part of this work, and we will work towards sustainable change and justice for our children and our communities. We hope others will join us.
Signed,
Abby Mnookin, Brattleboro
Robin Morgan, Brattleboro
Aiden Thompson, Brattleboro
Wichie Artu
Gillian Lucero-Love
Shela Linton, The Root Social Justice Center
Laura Stamas, Brattleboro
Laura Goldblatt, Program Director, The Garland School
Dr. Jessica Dolan, Brattleboro
Rebecca Jones, MD
Alex Fischer, Brattleboro
Mel Baiser, Brattleboro
Emily Megas-Russell, LICSW
Linda Bailey, Brattleboro
Ethan Hazzard-Watkins
Lisa Newell
John Woodland, Brattleboro
Lissa Schneckenburger, Brattleboro
Bert Picard, Newfane
Jana Zeller, Brattleboro
Sara Jane Muratori, Brattleboro
Jessa Harger, Brattleboro
Anne Louise Wagner, Lost River Racial Justice Leadership Team
Ellen Rago, Dummerston, Middle School Teacher
Izzy Snyder, Guilford
Branch Gold
Crista Yagjian
Emily Marker, Parent and WSESU teacher
Corey DiMario, Brattleboro
Eli Coughlin-Galbraith, Brattleboro
Kendra Dias
Rick Burke
Ann Zimmerman, Guilford
Nona Marks, SVSU faculty
L. Rae, Brattleboro
Liem Berman, Brattleboro
Rev. Susie Webster-Toleno
Robin MacArthur
Shea Witzberger, Brattleboro
Sarah Freeman, Brattleboro
Emily Wagner, Dummerston
Jonathan Elwell, Brattleboro
Cristy Carretero, Outreach Coordinator
Britt O’Connor, Brattleboro
Lauren Cotton, Guilford
Isabel Williams, Brattleboro
Karen Saunders, Brattleboro
David Longsmith, BUHS grad, WSESU dad, WSESD employee
claire halverson
Rebecca Baiser, Brattleboro
Ellen Tumavicus, Former WSESU employee
Richard Bissell, Putney
Elizabeth Bissell, Putney
Brit Quell, Dummerston
Anneke Dunnington, Brattleboro
Katie Wilson, Brattleboro
Mary Clare Bissell, Former BUHS student
Becca Blust, Brattleboro
Jenny Conathan
Alyssa Todd, Brattleboro
Shoshana Bass, Putney
Ellen Schwartz, Brattleboro
Julia Chase, Brattleboro
Mikaela Marmion, LICSW
Keats Dieffenbach, Marlboro
Rev. Elisa Lucozzi, Guilford
Rev. Robert C. Ham, Pastor, Newfane Congregational Church
Paul Sangree, Associate Conference Minister, Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ
Irene Canaris
Rebecca Speisman, Brattleboro
Rev. Dr. Shawn E. Bracebridge, Dummerston
Kathleen Duich, Putney
Barbara Saunders
Hannah Sorila, Brattleboro
Kegan Refalo, Westminster
Eva E.Momdon
Chelsea Johnson
Katrina Boemig, Brattleboro
Lucy Jane Congleton, BAMS/BUHS alum
Lana Dever, Brattleboro
Pat Shields
Kai George
Brittany Dunn, Lost River Racial Justice Leadership Team
Nancy Detra
Diana Whitney, Brattleboro
Sonia Silbert, Brattleboro
Fhar Miess, Brattleboro
Lily Hughes-Dunn, MA, R-DMT
J.J. Beck, Para Educator BAMS
Lies Pasterkamp, Putney
Jill S.
Heather Sommerlad, Guilford
Elizabeth fox, Putney
Community Asylum Seekers Project, Brattleboro
Rebecca Golden, Brattleboro
Bianca Fernandez
Stanley Colla, Retired Head of School
Shari Kampitsis, Brattleboro
Kathryn Parlin, Brattleboro
Brandie E. Starr
Tracy Donahue, Brattleboro
Jacob Leach, Guilford
Juliette Carr
Leland Wilder, Dummerston
Basha Freudenberg
Mindy Haskins Rogers, BUHS alum
Mira Dov, Brattleboro
Melissa Hays, Brattleboro