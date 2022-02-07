Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

We are writing to express our anger and frustration in response to the recent incidents of racism and bullying at Brattleboro Area Middle School (BAMS) as reported in the Reformer’s story ”Student opens up about racial harassment at Brattleboro Area Middle School” published on January 31. As community members — including parents and caregivers of children who attend area public schools, and community organizers for social and racial justice — we want to take this moment to condemn racism in all of its harmful forms, from daily microaggressions to horrific acts of racially-induced violence.

We stand with the student who spoke out against the racism he has experienced at BAMS. We are disappointed by the reported inadequate response by the school and the district. We are also aware of and support the many youth who experience racial harassment and don’t feel safe enough to bring it to the public. And as we know from other students’ accounts and as Nicole Pereira, a 2020 graduate of BAMS, highlighted in her recent letter to the editor, these are not isolated incidents. Instead, these are long-standing, systemic issues of white supremacy culture. They are prevalent, not only in our society, but also in our communities and schools. And that includes right here in Brattleboro and southeastern Vermont.

Indeed, the experiences described in the recent Reformer article are not new. Bullying and harassment happen in schools throughout our district, not just BAMS. There are accounts of many students who reported or reacted to racial harassment in district schools who experienced an investigation process that did not leave them feeling protected from this behavior at school; instead, the process felt unsupportive, delegitimizing, and harmful. It is also worth noting that some incidents are never reported.

There is no behavior that provokes or justifies racial harassment. When students report racial harassment or bullying, staff and administrators should listen and affirm that they experienced harm, rather than seeking to minimize or delegitimize these students’ accounts. It is also important to distinguish between intention and impact. Whereas adults may be trying to de-escalate a conflict (good intentions), delegitimizing students’ accounts of racism at school further harms those students (negative impacts).

Schools are legally bound to follow state laws on bullying and harassment. How these laws are implemented also has a tremendous impact on students. Interactions with students and families need to be sensitive and affirming to those who have experienced harm. And we strongly support the continued availability of resources for restorative justice practices and doing whatever we can to ensure students feel safe and protected in our schools. We believe that this is an opportunity for us to be better and do better.

We also want to highlight how we’re all impacted by this. While privilege undeniably enables some people to benefit more than others from systems of oppression, ultimately, we are all harmed. We write to you as community members working for racial justice, economic justice, environmental and climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights, gender equity, disability justice, migrant justice, and religious freedom. We believe that all of our struggles are connected, and that none of us are free until all of us are free.

We have tremendous gratitude for the many parents, community members, and school faculty and staff who have been working for justice and those working to redress this for a long time. At the same time, it is clear that there is still more work to be done. We must face this work honestly and humbly, and we must center accountability. We cannot afford to tiptoe around difficult topics; we cannot continue to protect perpetrators and harm-doers.

We will close out by honoring February as Black History Month. We commend area schools for taking part in the “Black Lives Matter Week of Action In Schools” Jan 31-Feb 4. We see this is an important step; and still, we acknowledge that it is nowhere near enough. In order to build an educational system that truly centers diversity, equity, and justice, it must be woven into the daily curriculum, so that it is embedded, comprehensive, and ongoing.

We are writing from a shared commitment to be part of this work, and we will work towards sustainable change and justice for our children and our communities. We hope others will join us.

Signed,

Abby Mnookin, Brattleboro

Robin Morgan, Brattleboro

Aiden Thompson, Brattleboro

Wichie Artu

Gillian Lucero-Love

Shela Linton, The Root Social Justice Center

Laura Stamas, Brattleboro

Laura Goldblatt, Program Director, The Garland School

Dr. Jessica Dolan, Brattleboro

Rebecca Jones, MD

Alex Fischer, Brattleboro

Mel Baiser, Brattleboro

Emily Megas-Russell, LICSW

Linda Bailey, Brattleboro

Ethan Hazzard-Watkins

Lisa Newell

John Woodland, Brattleboro

Lissa Schneckenburger, Brattleboro

Bert Picard, Newfane

Jana Zeller, Brattleboro

Sara Jane Muratori, Brattleboro

Jessa Harger, Brattleboro

Anne Louise Wagner, Lost River Racial Justice Leadership Team

Ellen Rago, Dummerston, Middle School Teacher

Izzy Snyder, Guilford

Branch Gold

Crista Yagjian

Emily Marker, Parent and WSESU teacher

Corey DiMario, Brattleboro

Eli Coughlin-Galbraith, Brattleboro

Kendra Dias

Rick Burke

Ann Zimmerman, Guilford

Nona Marks, SVSU faculty

L. Rae, Brattleboro

Liem Berman, Brattleboro

Rev. Susie Webster-Toleno

Robin MacArthur

Shea Witzberger, Brattleboro

Sarah Freeman, Brattleboro

Emily Wagner, Dummerston

Jonathan Elwell, Brattleboro

Cristy Carretero, Outreach Coordinator

Britt O’Connor, Brattleboro

Lauren Cotton, Guilford

Isabel Williams, Brattleboro

Karen Saunders, Brattleboro

David Longsmith, BUHS grad, WSESU dad, WSESD employee

claire halverson

Rebecca Baiser, Brattleboro

Ellen Tumavicus, Former WSESU employee

Richard Bissell, Putney

Elizabeth Bissell, Putney

Brit Quell, Dummerston

Anneke Dunnington, Brattleboro

Katie Wilson, Brattleboro

Mary Clare Bissell, Former BUHS student

Becca Blust, Brattleboro

Jenny Conathan

Alyssa Todd, Brattleboro

Shoshana Bass, Putney

Ellen Schwartz, Brattleboro

Julia Chase, Brattleboro

Mikaela Marmion, LICSW

Keats Dieffenbach, Marlboro

Rev. Elisa Lucozzi, Guilford

Rev. Robert C. Ham, Pastor, Newfane Congregational Church

Paul Sangree, Associate Conference Minister, Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ

Irene Canaris

Rebecca Speisman, Brattleboro

Rev. Dr. Shawn E. Bracebridge, Dummerston

Kathleen Duich, Putney

Barbara Saunders

Hannah Sorila, Brattleboro

Kegan Refalo, Westminster

Eva E.Momdon

Chelsea Johnson

Katrina Boemig, Brattleboro

Lucy Jane Congleton, BAMS/BUHS alum

Lana Dever, Brattleboro

Pat Shields

Kai George

Brittany Dunn, Lost River Racial Justice Leadership Team

Nancy Detra

Diana Whitney, Brattleboro

Sonia Silbert, Brattleboro

Fhar Miess, Brattleboro

Lily Hughes-Dunn, MA, R-DMT

J.J. Beck, Para Educator BAMS

Lies Pasterkamp, Putney

Jill S.

Heather Sommerlad, Guilford

Elizabeth fox, Putney

Community Asylum Seekers Project, Brattleboro

Rebecca Golden, Brattleboro

Bianca Fernandez

Stanley Colla, Retired Head of School

Shari Kampitsis, Brattleboro

Kathryn Parlin, Brattleboro

Brandie E. Starr

Tracy Donahue, Brattleboro

Jacob Leach, Guilford

Juliette Carr

Leland Wilder, Dummerston

Basha Freudenberg

Mindy Haskins Rogers, BUHS alum

Mira Dov, Brattleboro

Melissa Hays, Brattleboro

To get more involved in racial justice and social justice organizing, contact:

Youth4Change – Space for youth to engage in anti-racism work– youth4change@therootsjc.org

The Root Social Justice Center – BIPOC-led racial justice organizing, community advocacy, and relationship-building – https://www.therootsjc.org/

Lost River Racial Justice – Anti-racism education for non-BIPOC community – lostriverrj@gmail.com