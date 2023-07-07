We have to admit that, prior to listening to Krista Tippett’s On Being interview with Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, we’d never heard of him.
But we found his comments among the most moving we’ve yet encountered on such a program: https://onbeing.org/programs/vivek-murthy-to-be-a-healer/.
Murthy makes the point that much of the mental health crisis that faces our society comes down to the often unmet need to build trusted relationships, sometimes difficult for those of us who value independence. Addressing this, the Surgeon General strongly believes, is key toward improving the overall health of our national community.
Loneliness, he argues, is more than just a bad feeling. When people are socially disconnected, their risk of anxiety and depression increases. So does their risk of heart disease (29 percent), dementia (50 percent), and stroke (32 percent). The increased risk of premature death associated with social disconnection is comparable to smoking daily — and may be even greater than the risk associated with obesity.
And imagine this: Murthy talks about the importance of building a social infrastructure which, among other things, can provide children with a foundation on which to build a healthier society, a society which places a premium on the ability to give and receive love. What better argument can there be to support the School Kindness Initiative being pursued by the Brattleboro area community.
At the end of the interview, Murthy shares with us a meditation he offers regularly. Worth considering...
He says:
"Just raise your right hand and place it over your heart, and close your eyes.
"And think about the people who have loved you over the years, the people who have been there for you during difficult times – who have supported you without judging you, and who have stood by your side even when it was hard. Think about the people who have celebrated your moments of greatest joy with you, the people who saw your successes as theirs, the people who derived such pleasure and fulfillment from seeing you happy. Feel their love flowing through you, lifting you up, brightening your mood and filling your heart. And know that that love is always there, even if they’re not physically with you – because you carry that love in your heart. And know that you are, and always will be worthy of that love. It came to you because you deserved it.
"And now open your eyes. What you felt in that brief meditation: that was the power of love. That is the power of social connection, that is our birthright, that’s who we were designed to be and what we were designed to experience. All of us, regardless of what walk of life we’re in, have the ability to shine a light on the bright spots, whether those are relationships that bring joy or movements in our community that are helping grow connection. It’s where we choose to focus our attention; it’s where we use our power to focus the attention of others; it ultimately determines whether we create more light in the world... or more darkness."
And he concludes:
"But I just want all of you to know, as I want my own children to know, just as I remind myself, that we are all worthy of love and connection, even in those moments when we feel that we perhaps aren’t, even in those moments when we feel like we’re the only one who might be struggling. The truth is, we are not alone. There are others out there who want what we want – a world that is more connected, a world in which we can actually be there for one another, a world that’s actually powered by love and that is within our grasp. We only have to see it, to name it, and to start taking actions in our day-to-day lives to build that world and reflect those values. And when we do, we will experience what one of my mentors told me years ago: 'When you stand in strength, when you allow others to find you, and when you act out of love - whether that’s in your own family or a moment of kindness you express to a stranger, you are telling people around you that it’s OK for them to give and to receive love. You’re inspiring people to BE a new way, and to BE a new person in a world that constantly seems dark. And in a world that’s full of despair, small acts of kindness are radical acts of defiance. And they’re the force that we need to ultimately build a world that we all need.'"
Wow.