While many New England towns have sister communities, most of them are in Europe. By contrast, Brattleboro’s sisters are communities located in Haiti, El Salvador, Kenya and India, plus two Native American communities and a community in New York state linked with Brattleboro through the Charter for Compassion.
The fifth anniversary of these sister community relationships is being celebrated by a series of interviews with Brattleboro representatives of these communities. This interview with Helen Schultz from the Haiti Orphanage Sponsorship Trust is the sixth.
Of all of Brattleboro’s sister communities, Meyer, Croix-des-Bouquets seems to be experiencing the greatest danger at present. Why is that?With wars and environmental disasters affecting so many places around the world, it is all too easy to forget a tiny country like Haiti, but the people there are in as much if not more need of compassion and material assistance now than at the time of the devastating earthquake in January 2010. It was in the spring of 2010 that Brattleboro residents first began to support Orphelinat Foyer Evangelique Universel, a small orphanage started by two educators, Duckens and Deslourdes Janvier. The couple took in more than 30 homeless children in the aftermath of the earthquake and had been raising them ever since with the support of the Haiti Orphanage Sponsorship Trust.
Today, the authority of the Haitian government is much reduced, and much of the country is ruled by armed gangs who exercise control by means of killing, rape, kidnapping, extortion, and by disrupting the delivery of food and fuel. To make matters worse for the orphanage, a major gang is based in Croix-des-Bouquets. Schools and businesses are closed, and with no way to work and earn a living, eating has become a luxury for many people.
In November 2022, Sheila Humphreys, executive director of HOST, described the situation: “Duckens continues to do his best to manage a very tight budget of sponsorship funds for meeting the basic needs of the young people at OFEU because all prices are multiplied by 2 or 3 times or more. For example, a gallon of drinking water has risen from 29 cents to 81 cents, and because everyone must buy drinking water in Haiti and fewer and fewer people can afford it, cholera rates are rising. Fuel prices continue to be extremely high, with a liter of gas going from $2.93 to $18.13 due to the fuel blockade. The children at OFEU are eating less well than before and have less drinking water available.”
Happily, due in no small part to the support provided by the Brattleboro community, everyone living in the orphanage compound is still safe today. Thanks to his seemingly inexhaustible courage and resourcefulness, Duckens still manages to collect the funds from HOST’s sponsorship program to purchase food and essential supplies. In addition to caring for the young people at OFEU, he has set up a feeding program for families who have fled their homes and taken refuge in the somewhat safer neighborhood of the orphanage. He and Deslourdes, and members of their church are currently feeding 200 people a day.
The most eloquent descriptions of the situation are from Duckens himself, in his regular updates to Sheila. On Thanksgiving Day, his message included the following: “Your prayers and your financial support have allowed the children of OFEU and many families in my community to stay alive during this humanitarian crisis in my country, where every day, people are killed by armed gangs, by hunger, by thirst and by diseases like cholera.
“Because of your support, children here are able to eat every day, have clothing and shoes to wear, and receive health care. We are grateful for your generous hearts.
“It also gives us hope to be able to offer professional training to more than a hundred young people in the community of Croix-des-Bouquets during this time of crisis. This training provides an alternative to our youth, discouraging them from taking up weapons and joining the armed gangs in order to be able to meet their basic needs.”
What about the schools for the younger children?For me as a teacher, the saddest development at the orphanage came in December 2022 with the closure of its school. When I last visited Haiti in 2018, Duckens was principal of three thriving schools, two in different parts of Croix-des-Bouquets and one on the grounds of the orphanage. When he had to close the two outside schools in March 2022 because the trip to school was too dangerous, he managed to keep the school at the orphanage running. Then, on Dec. 8, he informed us that he had exhausted the personal savings he was using to cover expenses, including teachers’ salaries. It’s hard to see when or if their education will resume. The teachers from the school have lost the income that enabled them to feed themselves and their families.
In such a desperately sad crisis, are there any signs of hope?One bright spot in a dark year was an interview with three of the young women from the orphanage that aired on a local radio station. They spoke eloquently about how they have benefited from their experience growing up at the orphanage and from their education in Duckens’ schools. They described their dreams for the future and career goals with as much hope and optimism as if they were high school students living safely in the United States.
The commitment and determination of Duckens and Deslourdes, and of the many good people in Haiti, who, in spite of their own poverty, are doing their best to help those in still greater need are inspiring and humbling.
What can we in the Brattleboro area do to help?The most immediate need, clearly, is additional funding. More contributions are desperately needed. You can donate via PayPal to sheila@shumphreys.net or mail a check payable to Trusteeship Institute to 36 Cedar St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
But, in the longer run, we would love to set up a classroom exchange with a French class in one of the Brattleboro schools. We were heartened to learn that some AmeriCorps volunteers will be coming to Brattleboro for the next academic year — and that one of their primary purposes will be to establish classroom links with our sister communities.
Any final words?Let me close with Duckens’ New Year’s message to the sponsors and friends of the Haiti Orphanage Sponsorship Trust: “2022 was a very difficult year in Haiti. The government no longer has control of our country and armed gangs are the only authorities.
“Yet, thanks to your donations, the children and our community are able to remain alive, in no small part because of the hot meals that we serve every day; the health care, clothing and sandals we’re able to provide; as well as the classical and vocational education that we are still able to provide despite our limited means.
“We are so grateful. The children say to you in chorus, ‘Thank you and Happy New Year!’
“Thank you so much for thinking of us in our distress. Our goal for the year 2023 is to save more lives in Haiti.”