BRATTLEBORO — While many New England towns have sister communities, most of them are in Europe. By contrast, Brattleboro’s sisters are communities located in Haiti, El Salvador, Kenya and India, plus two Native American communities and a community in New York state linked with Brattleboro through the Charter for Compassion. The fifth anniversary of these sister community relationships is being celebrated by a series of interviews with Brattleboro representatives to these communities. This interview with Teresa Savel, Brattleboro Ambassador to Marygold Village, is the seventh.
Our Indian sister community and its unusual history
Brattleboro’s Sister Community, Marygold Village (MGV), revolves around what had been a leprosy village in Hemachandrapuram, Telangana, India. The population in Hemachandrapuram is similar to that of Brattleboro. Members of our community have been involved with Marygold since 1995.
Interestingly, the roots of leprosy, going back 4,000 years, can be found in India. As most of us know, it is a contagious disease that affects the skin, mucous membranes, and nerves, causing discoloration, disfigurement and deformities. Its contemporary incarnation is known as Hansen’s Disease. Roughly 200,000 individuals worldwide are diagnosed with the disease annually – a few hundred cases actually exist in the U.S. Today, leprosy is curable with treatment, but work is needed to break down the myths that allow leprosy stigma to continue.
Marygold, an appellation given to the community by its dedicated supporters, is now in its third generation. It is a great joy for the local religious, St. Vincent De Paul Sisters and the Carmelite Monastics, who collaborate with MGV, to see the eradication of physical deformation caused by leprosy. But while physical healing has taken place, the stigma remains – and adversely affects the well-being of the residents in so many ways.
Leprosy stigma and how it’s being addressed
Stigma is a set of negative and often unfair beliefs about others that can be of serious harm and can impair the development of individuals and communities. But such stigma can be taken on with a commitment of curiosity, engagement, and a desire to learn and grow from what is learned.
When stigma is not addressed in such positive fashion, it can lead, not surprisingly, to problematic behaviors among those stigmatized. In MGV, these include anti-social behavior, such as begging and aggressiveness. However, it has been so encouraging to see how over a period of years these behaviors have lessened. The Sisters and Monastics there have helped transform these habits through patience, a keen interest in the physical, intellectual and spiritual well-being of each individual, and the building of genuine relationships with these persons.
Signs of hope?
Whereas Marygold Village’s predecessors relied completely on charity through begging, this younger generation is invested in standing on their own, using their talents and hard work. Each individual’s livelihood is fostered through education, academic, vocational and spiritual. Most participate in religious practices as Muslims, Hindus and Christians.
These young adults are engaging in more inclusive activities through intergenerational community celebrations and, now, even with other villages where celebrations include their innovative music, dance, singing and art. They are indeed a talented group of striving individuals. And it is most impressive because this energy emerges from thousands of years of ancestral suffering, stigma and imposed isolation.
Does the Marygold story resonate with other experiences?
Yes, one other international experience and a local one.
We are in touch with a project organized by librarians in Rwanda who combine storytelling for local children with creating a safe and respectful space to share their personal stories. One 9-year-old child, inspired by a story about courage, spoke about her own challenges: being abandoned by her parents and becoming the sole caretaker of three younger siblings. She recognized that education would be her saving grace. She began approaching her neighbors for money for school fees and food. Stigma around this child’s circumstance could have easily debilitated her. Instead, her remarkable resilience and determinations generated responses which met the basic needs of these children. And the young girl returned to school.
I experienced something quite similar right here in Brattleboro, getting to know a young homeless woman. She has managed to move beyond the debilitating effects of the trauma and, in turn, the stigma associated with her status and from the abuse she experienced in the past, this in part through the care of many in our remarkable community. These individuals made it clear to her that she is valued.
The young woman has clearly benefitted and is now finding ways to share her gifts and talents. I believe we have benefitted as well.
The future of Brattleboro’s relationship with Marygold
What I most appreciate about our friendships at Marygold Village is that we are cultivating curiosity together. And how can we not be filled with hope when we see the way old patterns are changing? Education and interpersonal experiences seem to be central to this evolution.
I can imagine Brattleboro sponsoring educational scholarships in Marygold. I think it would be fun to organize some virtual sharing of techniques of sewing, of recycling materials and of organic farming. Classroom exchanges would seem to be a natural. And the Americorps volunteers coming to Brattleboro for the next academic year might also be able to help us raise some funds for actual student exchanges. During all of this, we can be sharing our stories and developing meaningful personal relationships.