BRATTLEBORO — When Jim Levinson asked for a story about compassion and opening my home to young women from Afghanistan, I smiled ... because these past few months have transformed my own life. I could never have imagined that these young women would be calling me “Mama” and presenting me with balloons and flowers on Mother’s Day. And yet that is what came to pass. “Taking the chance” and making that commitment turned out to be very much the right thing both for my Afghan “daughters” and for me.
After living alone since I was 28, now, at 74, I suddenly find myself part of a family again. I’m a retired librarian with a passion for travel, books and gardens. By contrast, my new daughters had always lived with multiple generations of their own extended families close at hand. They had never lived on their own and never expected to.
When a representative from ECDC spoke to All Souls Church about a particular need for sponsors for unmarried Afghan young adult females, my first thought was, “Oh, it will be so tough for them.” I’ve read enough about the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan to know that most women are ruled by the men in their families, not just fathers, but brothers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins. In the strictest Islamic families, females are not even allowed to speak to males who are not family members unless there is a male family member present.
Still, I thought, it is possible. I have a two-bedroom house connected to my cottage. I live in the cottage. They could have the house, and I might be useful, having also been an adjunct college instructor. I could help if they want to continue whatever education they’ve had.
And so, with lots of help from All Souls folks and Guilford residents, the house was readied, and last March, three young Afghan women moved in. The All Souls and Guilford folks helped with rides to and from Brattleboro. Their teachers and employers also pitched in ... even providing driving lessons for the girls once they had their learner’s permits. Between their classes at SIT and Brattleboro Union High School, looking for jobs and exploring their new surroundings, their lives were busy and full of unexpected challenges. Can you imagine your first experience on a school bus at 18?
We’ve had fun practicing English, going shopping, and exploring Guilford and Brattleboro. We talked about how the traffic signs and rules make it possible to feel safe when driving ... and the problems that arise when some people don’t follow those rules.
Of course, not everything has been easy. I had not, for example, anticipated that the three young women would themselves come from such different backgrounds. Only two, for example, are religiously devout, and when Ramadan came last year, some tensions arose ... the daylight fasting, the quiet time for prayer. Also, one of the girls is from a rural area, while the others are from cities. In time, one of the three moved to a less traditional household.
Our lives together, of course, have not been entirely conventional by American standards, but in some ways, they are. Getting driver’s licenses and cars was, of course, a very big deal. Explaining loans, interest (illegal in Islam), depreciation, Consumer Reports and personal finance in a crash course was an adventure. Interestingly, celebrating birthdays is huge among many Afghans, and while I came from a family where it was not, they are bringing me around.
Time for Nada and Sohaila to kick in.
Linda: What was the biggest challenge as you settled in here in Guilford?
Nada: Growing up as a girl in Afghanistan, I’d had few responsibilities. Now, I found myself studying and working at the same time. Luckily, and with help from my new mama, I’ve been able to manage it.
Sohaila: Transportation and money management have been the most challenging.
Linda: What was your biggest surprise on arriving?
Sohaila: At first, when I saw SIT, seemingly rural and covered by snow, I thought I was being resettled in the wilderness. But then, as we began to explore the community, we were nearly overwhelmed by the welcoming words and support.
Nada: I was also surprised by the snow. In the city where I grew up, we got snow only once each winter. I didn’t have any warm clothes. But such a welcoming community! And I am so excited to be able to study astronomy. It is not taught in Afghanistan.
Another surprise was my first job in Market 32 ... so busy and had so many different people. And many strange foods I’d never seen or tasted before.
Linda: You both really shine at Afghan cooking — which is so appreciated. Are there any American foods you really like?
Nada: Mashed potatoes with chicken and corn and gravy.
Sohaila: Apple pie, mmmm.
Linda: And the dancing?
Sohaila: Contra dancing! (Note: She smiled and did a few quick dance steps. In Afghanistan, men and women do not dance together unless they are married).
Linda: And what are you most looking forward to now?
Nada: Skydiving for my birthday!
Sohaila: Visiting all 50 states!
Linda: I am thinking about a horseback riding trip with Elder Hostel.
Both: We want to go horseback riding, too.
Compassion leads us to unexpected experiences. My Afghan daughters bring me unexpected treats, new things to learn and frequent hugs. And when I worry, I try to forgive myself by saying, “That’s what mothers are for,” as well as for giving hugs and telling young women that they are beautiful and smart and growing up to be just what the world needs.