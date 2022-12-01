BRATTLEBORO — While many New England towns have sister communities, most are in Europe. By contrast, Brattleboro’s sisters are communities located in Haiti, El Salvador, Kenya and India, plus two Native American communities and a community in New York state linked with Brattleboro through the Charter for Compassion. The fifth anniversary of these sister community relationships is being celebrated by a series of interviews with the Brattleboro “ambassadors” to these communities. This interview with Miriam Dror is the third.
What do you remember about your first visit to the Tsidi To’ii community?
I am about to ford the Little Colorado River in Northeastern Arizona, as it is called today. This is the sovereign territory, albeit greatly reduced, of the Navajo People, Dine’ being their true name, an Indigenous People of this land that we now call the United States. I still find it difficult to fully imagine the massive oppression and the enormous personal, cultural and spiritual trauma which have resulted from the calculated and intentional colonization of the Indigenous People, their language, culture, land, and so much more, by North America’s settlers/colonizers.
I’m on my way to a school on the Navajo Nation, The Little Singer Community School. The year is 1999. I’ve traveled west from Vermont with the intention of working with a Native American People still living on their original lands. My goal in traveling is to learn as much as I can about child rearing and human development from people living close to the earth.
That crossing has led to multiple layers of bridge building between cultures and ultimately to the Little Singer Community School and the community in which it is embedded becoming one of Brattleboro’s Sister Communities. I wish I could introduce you all to these people and, in turn, enlarge our understanding of the possibilities offered by this sisterhood. For myself, these relationships have only sweetened and deepened over time, resulting in a kinship that might only be possible with a people so planted in relationship and community reverence.
Can you tell us more about the school?
The Little Singer Community School (LSCS), part of the village of Tsidi To’ii, is in the southwestern corner of the Navajo Nation. The Nation itself is the largest tribal reservation in the United States. It’s worth noting, sadly, that the Navajo Nation suffered the highest number of losses to COVID in the world, a longer story, which, in part, can be explained both by the difficult and challenging conditions on reservations and by a lifestyle that reflects extended family and collaborative caretaking.
The school came into being 50 years ago, before which Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their communities and put into boarding schools designed to completely erase their language and culture through violent treatment and punishment. A Medicine Man named Little Singer, horrified by this reality, envisioned and then developed a school where, by contrast, the children could come home each day, be embraced by their families and communities, and remain immersed in their own Dine’ language and culture.
Do you find it significant that Brattleboro has, among its sisters, Native American communities, people who have been so terribly victimized in this country?
Yes indeed. The exceptional beauty and wisdom of age-old traditions shine through these communities and are a gift to any outsiders able to experience them. At the same time, we have to acknowledge that, hand in hand with this beauty, are the scars of history, some still being inflicted, that manifest themselves in the traumatized patterns passed on generation after generation. Even before the creation of the “sisterhood,” our travels to Tsidi To’ii and the relationships established made it possible for a number of the Dine’ to travel to Brattleboro, and offer their teachings. Not only did our town benefit, but the many Dine’ that traveled here were able to better appreciate the uniqueness of their culture and what an understanding of that culture can mean to others. My greatest hope is that from these teachings, we ourselves will find our way back to our inborn humanity, or what I call human development by nature’s design.
Can you tell us more about some of the exchanges that have taken place between our communities?
Sadly, the COVID pandemic made it difficult to continue my own regular visits to the Navajo Nation. But here is a taste of the rich exchanges which have taken place:
In 2009, A team of women from Tsidi To’ii, the entire staff of the Little Singer Community School’s Family and Child Education Program, traveled to offer Dine’ child rearing teachings to the staff at the Winston Prouty Center for Children and Families. This same team offered an evening on the same theme that was open to the larger community.
From 2010 until 2020, the CONTACT Program at SIT offered annual scholarships to two Dine’ to attend their summer program in Peacemaking and Conflict Transformation.
In 2011 the entire class of the Family and Child Education Program at the school came to Brattleboro, and each Dine’ student offered one unique element of their culture to the Brattleboro public. Nearly 100 members of our community attended that inspiring afternoon program, during which members of the Wabanaki People from Western Massachusetts and their Chief joined in with dances, drums and prayers. In return, children from our schools offered hand-made gifts and beautiful songs to members of both tribes. Hearts were opened, and tears flowed. And funds were raised for the Little Singer Community School.
In 2015 Brent Chase, the Dine’ Language and Culture Teacher at the Little Singer Community School and Director of the Pollen Trail Dance Troup, traveled to Vermont with two of his dancers. The three offered teachings in every class at the Grammar School in Putney. Brent and his team also offered evenings of dance, storytelling and music at the Grammar School and at 118 Elliot Street. Those of us present were able to hear Brent’s powerful yet gentle voice calling us to remember the ways in which peace can be brought to life and to land, all of this accompanied by flute playing and traditional hoop dancing.
There also have been classroom exchanges (books, stories, poems, pictures) with the Little Singer Community School since 2006, with three schools in the area participating. Then, last year, there were Zoom calls with fourth graders at the Oak Grove School.
What do you see as the primary benefit to Brattleboro from these sister community relationships?
Each of Brattleboro’s sisters offers the possibility of opening our eyes and our hearts to a larger world of humanity and nature. As mainstream Americans, it can be so easy for us to lose touch with the larger circle of cultures and conditions. Compassionate Brattleboro has been intent on expanding the joy of interrelatedness and compassion both up close within our own community and with our ever-enlarging and richly engaging relationships with others. We are thankful to our sister communities for providing us with the chance to experience this ever-growing understanding and this loving reciprocity.
Please feel free to contact me for more inspiring stories about the Dine’ people — whom I hope we will again see around our town soon. If you would like to make a contribution to support our bridging with this sister community you can make a tax-free donation to Alliance for Building Community, a 501c3. For more information contact me at: miriamleah.dror@gmail.com