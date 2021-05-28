As tributes continue to pour in about Peter Elwell following the announcement of his retirement as Brattleboro’s Town Manager at the end of the year, we have been hearing lots about his remarkable efforts in financial planning over the six years of his tenure, and about his commitment to human resource development. But, perhaps beyond anything else, Peter’s tenure has been one of deep personal engagement with our community, his community, an engagement characterized by deep and abiding compassion.
When Brattleboro voted to become part of the international Charter for Compassion, Peter expressed delight saying, “Any reasonable person would support this”. He asked to meet with those who had organized the initiative to discuss follow-up and, as he began drafting the Selectboard Resolution, told us, “I look forward to joining your effort to promote compassion in every way we can here in Brattleboro”.
Peter then told us a touching personal story about his own family. “When our kids were small and learning right from wrong, we stumbled onto something one day that is quite relevant to the Charter for Compassion work. One of the kids started to explain the reason for an unkind action, and I found myself saying to them that ‘meanness is always bad.’ It became a guiding principle in our household. I wish I could say I foresaw the power of that simple phrase. It was one of those inadvertent moments between parents and children as we try to help them grow and learn -- and this one really stuck. I look forward to joining your effort to promote compassion over meanness (or even over neglect) in every way we can here in Brattleboro”.
Peter was optimistic about the prospects telling us that, having grown up in Brattleboro, he had always seen the town as special, with civility replacing the mean-spiritedness so common elsewhere.
Peter spoke specifically at the time about two compassion-related initiatives he was anxious to promote – and which, over time, have indeed come to fruition. The first was his commitment to increasing diversity within the town staff and to continue providing services to individuals in need. The second had to do with the inadequacy of the sidewalks in town, and his determination to address the problem seriously.
Finally, Peter told us with great pride about the remarkable evolution of Brattleboro’s Police Department – from an earlier atmosphere sometimes characterized by alienation and distrust to one in which the Department, under the leadership of Police Chief Michael Fitzgerald, considers itself genuinely in partnership with the community.
A week later, in presenting the draft compassion resolution to the Select Board, Peter wrote that, “we are committed to acting, whenever possible, in accordance with the principles that everyone should be treated with justice, equity and respect, and that living in community with one another requires us to be as concerned for others’ welfare as we are for our own”.
Peter was physically present at the early meetings of Compassionate Brattleboro (CB), and invited CB representatives to attend Selectboard meetings.
In April 2019, Peter was on the panel of a Community Conversation on Compassion and Town Government held in the library and filmed by BCTV. In the course of that session, Peter made clear that “compassion in town government means placing a high premium on fairness; and encouraging previously subdued and often fearful voices to be heard”. He then reported.
“Outcomes in Brattleboro over the past few years have been different and better than in the past. We’re seeing more compassionate action and a willingness to spend more money on it” (Examples: funding of skate park and sidewalk plowing). “Stay the course!”
Any piece about Peter and compassion would be remiss without mention also of Calista Carbonell, a devoted member of his staff who, on top of her myriad other responsibilities (she was honored as a Brattleboro Area Covid Period Unsung Hero for her efforts to assure, even with staff limitations, continued resource availability and the capable managing of accounts), maintains the link on the town website devoted to the town’s Charter for Compassion-related undertakings. The page: https://www.brattleboro.org/index.asp?SEC={DA82F8FE-EAE9-457D-8C1C-3E090C8E2E87} contains all of the Compassion Stories of the Month, the Unsung Hero Awardees, the BCTV Community Compassion Conversations, updates on our seven sister communities, and most notably, a soft copy of the booklet “Brattleboro is a Compassionate Town”, sponsored by the Town, the Chamber of the Commerce and the Interfaith Leadership Alliance as well as Compassionate Brattleboro. (The cover photo captures that memorable moment when kids from the New England Youth Theater went over to offer sympathy to their Flat St. neighbors Stanley and Laura after their tragic motorcycle accident).
It would hard to overstate the resoundingly positive responses this publication has received, not only from area residents, but also from persons in other towns (and other countries) now inspired, they tell us, to have their own communities become part of the Charter. In his Forward to the publication, Peter wrote about the continuing need “to shine a light on the compassionate work that is already happening here and to speak up for the necessity of expanding intentional compassionate action going forward”.
And his Forward concludes, “As the health crisis eases…it will be incumbent upon all of us to stay committed, unselfish, empathetic, creative, collaborative, optimistic, and compassionate, as we find additional ways to be there for and with each other in service to the people of Brattleboro and beyond.”
What more needs be said?
