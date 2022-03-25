Of the numerous Zoom and Microsoft team meetings I attend every week, my favorite, by far, takes place at noon on Wednesdays, when members of local service organizations and faith communities gather to support fellow community members and, in the process, practice a form of practical compassion. This is the meeting of the Help Fund.
The Help Fund, established in 1997 as an expansion of the Interfaith Fund, is a community program designed to assist individuals and families in our area. Its purpose has been to generate collaboration between local religious institutions and social service organizations, and to combine our collective knowledge in order to use resources as effectively as possible in providing assistance to members of our community who need it most.
Every Wednesday, representatives from a variety of these social service agencies and local faith communities put their heads together to hear and/or present applications for financial assistance. In doing so, we seek to pool both our experience and our resources to provide the best possible solutions for our neighbors who have reached out for help.
In the last 12 months, there have been 26 Help Fund applications approved for assistance that have totaled almost $8,000. To me, every story is compelling. Every applicant is a neighbor – a community member – struggling with some hardship or privation. And every applicant who is assisted by Help Fund has had his/her struggle alleviated, at least in part, as a result.
• Recently, we received a referral from a local elementary school regarding a family of five living without water. They had been without water for over a month after their furnace had broken and their pipes had burst. They had called a plumber, but the repair was more than they could afford. A local service provider was able to assist with the furnace repair and fuel for the furnace, but the plumbing was a bigger problem. In response, the Help Fund was able to approve funding, in collaboration with two other community resources. (The plumber — it should be mentioned — agreed to do the work at a highly discounted rate to help out the family.)
• Assistance also was provided to a family of four moving into an apartment after months of living in a motel. The motel expenses and the cost of securing the new apartment had depleted the family’s savings. Their two daughters were sleeping on the floor because they could not afford mattresses. Help Fund, fortunately, was able to help.
• Then there was the person living in his car, but the car needed repair. The rationale in helping was that without his car he would have nowhere to sleep. The car was the only thing keeping him from sleeping outside on the ground.
These examples barely begin to demonstrate the scope of this work. In the past 12 months alone, Help Fund has assisted with food, housing, transportation, utilities, taxes, eye glasses and dental work. The fund is designed to help meet basic needs, but in these strange times, the very concept of need has been much amplified. The Help Fund group is made up of some remarkable human beings; it is a privilege to be part of it.
Next Wednesday at noon, if you think of it, remember that good work is being done by good people. This is the compassionate community in which we live.