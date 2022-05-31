On March 1, I drove from Brattleboro to Burlington and back in order to support the wonderful work of Action Corp under the directorship of Isaac Evans-Frantz. On that very cold day, Action Corps organized two rallies in front of Representative Peter Welch’s and Senator Bernie Sanders’ offices. The rallies were held to generate public and legislative support to curb the war in Yemen.
Compassionate Brattleboro applauds the work done by Action Corps. Action Corps champions justice in solidarity with people most affected by climate disasters and violent conflict. Action Corps brings together diverse actors for humanitarian advocacy – connecting grassroots activists to NGOs, media, and members of Congress.
On March 1, in addition to sacrificing my time, I just about sacrificed my fingers and toes. To protect myself from the elements, I wore a woefully inadequate clerical robe and some very inappropriate office shoes. Yet, it was all worth it because the people of Yemen are worth it, Action Corps is worth it, and Isaac is worth it. (My fingers and toes gradually thawed and lost their light blue hue.) On that frigid day, the media reported, the staff of the elected leaders involved themselves, the public was conscientized, and numerous advocacy organizations (including Centre Congregational Church, a Just Peace church) assisted in bringing to light the humanitarian crisis that has been taking place for the past seven years in Yemen.
I pray that the dedicated work of Action Corps and Isaac (who, by the way, is running for the soon to be vacant United States Senate seat!) will catalyze a War Powers Act Resolution to be sponsored and supported so that the Unites States government will halt is violent collaboration with Saudi Arabia and other countries and end the military blockade of Yemen. Action Corps and Isaac are praised because Compassionate Brattleboro “supports the collaboration of local individuals and organizations that encourage compassion in our town” (Resolution for Compassion in Brattleboro, May 2, 2017). Action Corps acts locally and thinks globally. Brattleboro is a more compassionate community because of Action Corps and Isaac.