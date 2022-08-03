“I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.”
— Martin Luther King
Gather round. I want to tell you a love story. My love story about Becca Balint.
I love Becca Balint. Why?
I am devoted to Becca: For her stellar leadership in Vermont as President of the Senate and for everything she will bring to representing all residents of the Green Mountain State in the U.S. House of Representatives. For her commitment to fixing our healthcare system, ensuring everyone has access to quality and equal care, including those with mental health conditions. A passion to lift up all who struggle with trauma and mental health battles, to wipe out the discrimination and debilitating stigma felt by so many, including me.
I am a psychiatric survivor with a major mood condition. I love the commitment Becca demonstrates daily to improve my life and the lives of my peers across the state. Peers that include those without housing, those that have been unjustly “assaulted” by being forcibly medicated or, for no justifiable reason locked in a psychiatric ward, cruelly ripped and isolated from family and friends, from treatments and community supports in their hometowns that are much less invasive, intrusive and soul-crushing.
The spark of my infatuation came when I first encountered Becca after she stepped up to the podium at a ribbon-cutting at the Burlington Airport for a Deconstructing Stigma exhibit of folks who have successfully navigated heroic mental health struggles. I stood rapt as she courageously told her own story of a life-long battle with severe depression and anxiety with such candor and authenticity I had never witnessed in a politician. My admiration only deepened when I later learned that early in her career in the state Senate, Becca was told by her “wise” seniors in the Legislature that publicly exposing her mental health struggles would hurt her political aspirations. Undeterred she ignored such advice, stayed true to herself and her principles, and won the respect and faith of her peers who unanimously elected her to lead the Senate as President Pro Tempore.
Later I would have the opportunity to get to know Becca more by witnessing her work in the Senate. I had just launched a mental health advisory practice to, in part, advocate in our Legislature for peer support initiatives. In this past legislative session, mental health advocates focused on two bills: creating peer specialist certification, and launching eight peer support respites/community centers across Vermont. In my encounters with Becca in the State House, my admiration grew: her warmth, authenticity and sincerity (again, sadly, so unlike many of our current politicians), made me feel truly heard by her; her responsiveness to my peer support community as we fought to improve the lives of all Vermonters with mental health, substance use and severe trauma issues, along side of those with physical disabilities, through non-medical model, socially transformative approaches to addressing the needs of and stigma felt by this population. She recognizes the tremendous value of these alternative and holistic practices that have been proven to be far more therapeutic, much less invasive and so much less costly to consumers, taxpayers and society. Becca also understands that investing in these mental health and substance use services could lay the foundation for expanding our desperately depleted mental health workforce with bona fide “Peer Support” mental health specialists in an extremely cost-effective manner.
When listening to Becca I hear echoes of our country’s greatest civil rights leader who spoke of his dreams:
“So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
And, I too have dreams. As a person with a major mood condition and a mental health/peer support advocate, I paraphrase the great Martin Luther King:
“I have a dream that one day on the Green Mountains of Vermont, the psychiatric survivors and traditional mental health providers will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.
I have a dream that our children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the mental health symptoms they exhibit but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.”
In conclusion, I have a dream, soon to be a dream come true, that Vermont sends a gifted gay woman to D.C. who will fight for all of the marginalized of our wonderful state and beleaguered but still beloved country, including folks like me with mental health conditions.
If you share that dream, I urge you to vote for Becca on Aug. 9 in the Democratic Primary.