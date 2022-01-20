A big shout out to Brattleboro State Representative Emilie Kornheiser for her outsized role in ushering in a new era of “separate but equal” school funding and higher taxes to go with it. All so she can have a shot at a Vermont House chairmanship.
Yes, our progressive politician, who received an endorsement from Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution” group, has put a proposal on the table that would take a long step back in time, which in so doing fails to acknowledge the facts of Vermont’s 21st century demographics.
So let’s go back a few years to what I once described as a ticking “legislative dirty bomb” called Act 173, a splendid Trojan horse strategy, parts of which we can chalk up to the Koch brothers’ A.L.E.C. organization (American Legislative Exchange Council). Our ALEC friends were able to influence the creation of a funding formula that hugely favored well-off school districts at the direct expense of under-resourced school districts which were struggling to meet the needs of their kids. Places like my own communities of Athens, Grafton, Rockingham and Westminster that have been on the short end of the stick for more than 20 years in trying to cover the costs of our large special education school population.
Some of Act 173 has merit, such as the creation of what we call Multi-Tiered Support Systems (M.T.S.S.) that are designed to provide the kinds of interventions early enough in a kid’s schooling as to allow kids to overcome their learning obstacles a long way before vastly more expensive special education interventions would become necessary.
However what also emerged from the legislative process was a block grant funding formula for those special needs kids. But that formula was upside down, lavishly rewarding lesser needs districts instead. We know from experience a small school is more costly to operate, or that a kid living in poverty, or struggling with English as their second language, is gonna cost more to educate. That’s why schools share the pool of money raised primarily by the state-wide property tax, based on what we call “equalized pupils,” that assign a “weight” to every student based on the factors driving the differences in educational costs.
Regrettably, the proposed weights appear to have been derived by throwing darts at a wall. Those weights didn’t reflect the true costs when the formula was first derived more than 20 years ago, and under the proposed Act 173 Block Grant Formula a bad metric gets a whole lot worse.
Just to make things a little more unfair, Act 173 changed the way we pay for special education and other special services from a reimbursement model to a block grant model based on a school’s average daily membership. But, remember, the weights used in the state’s funding formula undercount the actual costs. Great if you’re one of those school districts that could house their entire special education department in a janitor’s closet. Not so great for districts where the block grant won’t cover real costs and the school district’s taxpayers will have to pony up the difference. It’s a classic cost shift from those school districts most able to pay, what we call “excess taxing capacity” (a.k.a. “overweighted”), to those least able, like mine and another 77 out of the 116 school districts in this state which are underweighted. For us in our four towns the hit could easily approach an additional million dollars a year in local taxation.
Fortunately, enough of us around the state have called this out, so that the legislature decided to spend some money and hired education finance experts from UVM and Rutgers to tell them what they should have known all along, which was the student weighting formula currently in use has been undercounting real costs going all the way back to the Brigham Decision and the passage of Act 60, which created the state-wide property tax.
But now with empirically based findings and recommendations in hand, the legislature decided to punt and created a “task force” to tell them what to do, as if they didn’t already know. Now, enter stage right, Addison County State Senator Ruth Hardy, and Windham 2-1 Representative Emilie Kornheiser, co-chairs of the Student Weighting Study Task Force. However, a runaway train might be a more apt description.
Well, instead of developing an action plan to implement the recommendations from the UVM/Rutgers Weighting Study, as they were charged to do, the task force decided to reinvent the wheel, and came up with their own ad hoc solution, the disingenuously named “Cost Equity Formula” which is their own mutant interpretation of how to implement a weighting formula.
So, if your hair isn’t hurting already, lets talk about “taxing capacity.” Under Act 60 we have a so-called education fund which is funded mostly thru the state-wide property tax and some other sources such as Sales & Use and Rooms & Meals, etc. It’s a finite pool of money and if you’re going to distribute it equitably, then you need to know what your needs are, and we can measure those needs by applying a weighting formula and we even know what those weights should be, based on the UVM-Rutgers Weighting Study.
The so-called cost equity formula isn’t that weighting formula, it’s a backdoor introduction to a school voucher system because it puts a dollar value on every kid in a public school in Vermont, or almost all of them, because under the Kornheiser-Hardy cost equity formula, English as a second language kids would not have a weight, they would be block-granted separately instead. Do you get it now? One funding formula for traditional disadvantaged kids and another for a different subset of disadvantaged kids.
In Winooski, which has become a majority minority school district, the Kornheiser-Hardy approach would use one formula to fund some student services for predominately white students and another formula to fund English as a second language students, many of whom are of color.
There’s a word for this approach. It’s called “racist.”
Representative Kornheiser and Senator Hardy would like to have you believe that there is a policy basis to fund the education of some students differently than other students; they would like you to believe that the costs to educate English as a second language kids are easier to define than other kids. Don’t be fooled, there is no reasonable basis to segregate the funding for some students from the funding for other students. And it’s not just racist, it’s expensive, because it’s not coming out of the state-wide Education Fund based on the UVM-Rutgers study, it’s coming thru new taxation in the form of so-called “categorical” grants. And just to make matters worse, anyone who remembers the small schools grants, which were categorical grants, knows that when the legislature is having a tough fiscal year those grants have a habit of drying up.
It was Marie Antoinette who not long before her untimely end was reputed to say of the starving masses, “Let them eat cake” (actually the scrapings of the bread pans). In a fitting end to the Weighting Study Task Force’s work, they celebrated with champagne and a little cake of their own emblazoned with the legend “Taxing Capacity,” which Senator Hardy posted to her social media account and subsequently took down. But let me know if you’d like a copy of it. Emilie Kornheiser might yet get the House Ways & Means committee chair which she was willing to sacrifice her principals for, but as things stand now it sure doesn’t look like there’s a slice of the cake for Winooski.