Newfane will return to an in-person Town Meeting at Williamsville Hall on Tuesday, March 7, and I’m glad of it. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and most likely end by noon. Three hours.
It’s true that attendance at the Newfane Town Meeting has been dwindling in recent years, and many voters blame this decline on the time and day of the meeting — a morning in the middle of the work week. It’s also true that there’s been robust voter turn-out for the two special Town Meetings held during the pandemic. One was to see if the voters of the town would authorize the purchase of a new gravel pit; the second was to correct two administrative errors: one regarding a special appropriation and the other regarding an error in the tax bills. One voter told me that this robust turnout proved that weekday evenings were a better time for town-wide meetings.
On first blush, this voter seems to be right, but Town Meeting has been the subject of deep study, primarily by UVM scholar Professor Emeritus Frank Bryan. Years of data collected at town meetings across the state indicate that what brings voters out is the importance of what voters are being asked to decide, especially if the issue is controversial. Sadly, as more and more matters of importance, like education, are determined at the regional and state level, less and less is left for voters to decide at Town Meeting. We saw this happen even when Newfane formed a joint school board with Brookline and voters of both towns met to decide on the final budget. The first year, in-person voting took place on a Saturday. About 40 voters showed up and complained about the time, which conflicted with an important community sports event. The meeting was moved to a weekday evening, and even fewer voters showed up. Because so much of our local town’s educational budget is already outside local control, voting can’t change much, so most voters don’t bother.
But in-person Town Meeting is still an example of direct democracy, where voters are the legislators, and meaningful debate can still take place. I still see tremendous value in voting in person on how much money to spend on town roads, on running our town government, and on social services.
Road maintenance may be the single item from which every taxpayer benefits. We all use the roads and bridges. What a great opportunity to discuss what we can do about transportation in our town, something we all need.
Voters will also be asked to appropriate funds to keep our local government operational. While much of town government is powered by citizen volunteers, the town clerk, treasurer, listers, zoning administrator, road crew and administrative assistant to the Select Board are all employed by the town. Additionally, town properties require funding for maintenance, and the town clerk needs a budget to hold elections and maintain property records. At Town Meeting, voters who show up in person can discuss — and even change — the budget proposed by the Select Board.
Town Meeting is also where we determine how much money we will appropriate for social services, from fire, rescue and law enforcement, all of which the town outsources. The warning also includes appropriations for services from agencies that provide health, education and welfare to Newfane residents. Some of these services serve young children, some the elderly, and some support fragile populations facing housing and food insecurity. There are also some appropriations for services that enhance our lives and community, such as our local library.
I believe that attending our in-person Town Meeting enriches our community life. It’s a chance for neighbors to greet one another in person — something we’ve been largely deprived of these past three years. It’s a time to listen to others’ opinions in person and in real time, a rarity in the time of COVID and the cause of diminished civility in the time of social media. It’s a time to remember that we are a collection of individuals who determine our community standards by majority rule.
These days, Town Meeting takes about three hours, less than a half-day of work. In an ideal world, Town Meeting Day would be a state holiday, making it easier for everyone to attend. But people work and have family obligations evenings and weekends, too, so there is no perfect time to hold Town Meeting, making the first Tuesday in March is as good a time as any. Currently, “Town Meeting Leave” enables employees and students of voting age time off to attend their annual town meeting (VSA Section 21 subsection 427b). Self-employed workers often have the flexibility to rearrange their schedules and work those three hours at another time. Business owners have a chance to promote democracy by not opening for business until noon.
It’s easy to think that each of these choices will cost lost wages or lost earnings. But we must consider the greater cost to our way of life if we don’t practice democratic self-governance for three hours a year.