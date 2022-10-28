Working for an elected official is a tremendous honor. Each of us wore many hats and had different responsibilities in public service, including deputy chief of staff, communications director, deputy press secretary, secretary of civil and military affairs and DC director.
During our time in public service, we were lucky to be part of a team of people with diverse views and life experiences and an office culture that encouraged discussion and debate. It shaped our lives and careers in many ways, and we are increasingly grateful for the opportunity to serve our great state. We worked hard, make no mistake, but our public service also propelled us onto nonprofit boards and into statewide leadership positions. It gave us privilege and afforded us opportunity. And we feel an ongoing obligation to give back.
That is why we cannot stay silent as our state considers Article 22, the reproductive liberty amendment to the Vermont Constitution. We’ll cut to the chase: we ask that you vote yes on this amendment and guarantee constitutional protections for safe, legal abortion for all.
Simply put, this amendment codifies existing practice in Vermont, meaning women will have the same rights we have now, but with a very important additional protection. This amendment gives women the constitutional right to maintain autonomy and control over our bodies, families and futures — without fear that legislative action could jeopardize that right.
We are fortunate today that we have a system in Vermont that allows us to make our own choices guided by our values and experiences with the support of trusted medical providers. We have each made different reproductive choices throughout our lives — when and whether to have children — and we want our families and generations to come to have the same rights.
The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and the planned introduction of a first-of-its-kind federal abortion ban is a wake-up call. We need this amendment and the protections it provides more than ever, or we risk Washington intervening in our lives. We can stop this from happening in Vermont by voting yes to ratify Article 22. This amendment will be at the top of your ballot and early voting has already begun, so don’t delay.
We love this state and its people for so many reasons. There is a deep sense of community, cooperation and trust in one another. All Vermonters should be given a chance to shape our own futures. We urge you to act in this election to protect access to abortion here in Vermont. We urge you to do so in honor of all women — especially those who live in places where governments are acting to take their reproductive freedom away.
We hope you will join us is voting yes on Article 22.