Along with so many Vermonters, I breathed a deep sigh of relief watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The last four years were difficult for many of us, for so many reasons. They were especially terrible for the reproductive freedom that generations have fought so hard to secure. As a nurse and a mother who cares deeply about reproductive rights, it’s been a terrifying four years watching the Trump administration wage their war on reproductive health.
While the recent election offers us hope, much of the damage done by the former administration will have terrible repercussions for decades to come. Notably, Trump’s appointment of three conservative Supreme Court Justices leaves a legacy of constant threats to reproductive rights. There are 17 cases ready to be taken up that would threaten a person’s right to their own reproductive freedom. The chipping away at our ability to determine our own life’s course has begun, and the threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned looms ever larger in our lives.
It’s easy to feel a false sense of security in Vermont, especially now that the Biden Administration has taken the helm. But we simply aren’t safe from the reach of the hyper-conservative U.S. Supreme Court. Should the court overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion, people’s reproductive rights in Vermont will be threatened. Should all the incremental chipping away at our rights continue, reproductive freedom in Vermont will be threatened.
This year, the Vermont Senate has the opportunity to safeguard Vermonters’ reproductive freedom from the reach of the U.S. Supreme Court by passing Prop 5, a proposed amendment to Vermont’s constitution that would protect people’s personal reproductive rights. A constitutional amendment, Prop 5 must pass through the General Assembly in two consecutive bienniums before going to a public, statewide vote. Prop 5 had overwhelming tri-partisan support when it passed the legislature in 2019. Legislators understood its urgency. They also understood that the decision to amend the constitution is ultimately up to Vermont voters. By passing Prop 5 again, the legislature will give Vermont’s voters the opportunity to make their voices heard.
I have worked for 26 years as a nurse. Currently, I am in labor and delivery here in Vermont. What I see that is so often missed or willfully misconstrued, is that abortion care is health care. People have the right to access health care that is safe, legal, and without barriers. Health care is a basic human need and central to liberty and dignity; all individuals should have the right to an equal opportunity to access the highest attainable level of health. Taking away access to reproductive health care is taking away access to health care.
Those of us who work in health care see firsthand that safe, legal abortion access is health care access. And health care is every person’s fundamental right. We must protect Vermonters from the constant threats facing abortion access, and therefore health care access. I urge the 2021-22 General Assembly to support this measure and offer Vermonters the chance to have their voices heard on reproductive freedom.