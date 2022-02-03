I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Brattleboro seat of the Windham Southeast School District Board. As a member of the board, I will listen to all members of our combined communities and work towards mutual agreements that acknowledge our shared interests and unique circumstances. The broader scope of the current board allows us to reach across town lines and become a stronger community. I look forward to the opportunity to work towards compassionate and equitable solutions to the problems we currently face.
I have not always been as fortunate as I am today. My childhood was spent moving from town to town, often with no home and without support, I learned how to form bonds and make friends quickly. Even as a child I understood that community meant safety. I survived my childhood because of the families, teachers, and people who took me in and loved me without question. I believe that there is no such thing as bootstraps – I did not pull myself out of my circumstances – rather I used the tools provided to me by both my ancestors and my adopted families. I am under no illusion that I alone saved myself. I know that I am able to ask for your support because I was shown support when I needed it most. Because of my circumstances I am unable to thank the people who helped me become who I am today. Instead, I live my life in gratitude and in service to my community.
I currently work with youth facing homelessness for Youth Services, addressing the ongoing issue of homelessness in Southern Vermont. During my nearly two decades in Brattleboro I have worked and volunteered in nearly every sector of this region. My first job in town was at The Book Cellar where I got to know my neighbors through our shared love of literature. I have worked in many of Brattleboro’s favorite dining spots, sharing food and stories over drinks. As a dental assistant for Dr. Suzanne West, I was able to work with our community in an even more holistic manner. As a survivor of childhood poverty, and homelessness, I know what it is like to have spotty to no dental care. Through the walk-in clinic and my two trips volunteering abroad, I was able to help people like myself access the care they deserve.
Acts of service have been woven throughout my various careers. I delivered Meals On Wheels, served on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont from 2007-2012, and continue to be a mentor to my “little sister.” I served on the Allocations Committee for United Way of Windham County and have worked in multiple capacities with The Root Social Justice Center. Most recently I served on the town Community Safety Review Committee to collaboratively work to find a safe and equitable solution to over-policing and harm reduction. I do not just believe in social action, I live it.
As a woman of color and mother, I understand the difficulties our society currently faces. I will work to raise the voices of the most marginalized among us while fostering dialogue across town lines. Intellectually I have always believed that a better future is possible; here I can see that it is achievable. This is a community that comes together when things are tough. Whether for an individual or for an entire town, I have seen that when called upon to help Vermonters show up.
The past few years have been difficult. Small towns like ours have had to grapple with difficult questions that will affect us for generations to come. I am not afraid because I do not believe there is a challenge that the citizens of our community cannot rise up to face. I believe that we will come through these defining moments stronger and that when future generations reflect on the choices we made, they will be proud. I look forward to helping our students and educators face the current challenges head-on with a strong board behind them. We face communal issues and we need communal solutions. We need people who are willing to work together, and in order to do so, we need people who are willing to listen. As a school board member, I will continue to work with and for all members of my community because I answer to you.