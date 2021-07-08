Representative Lynn Dickinson (R, Franklin 3-2) is chair of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System, comprising the Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. She represents St. Albans Town in the Vermont Legislature and serves on the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Develop ment.The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of the Brattleboro Reformer.