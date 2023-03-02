I should start by saying this is a personal letter and not reflective of my fellow Board members' opinions — who work hard to make sensible and beneficial decisions to support our school.
As a member of the Marlboro School Board, I have chosen to be an informative voice relative to the seventh and eighth grade vote as opposed to a directive voice urging others to vote one way or another on the issue. Therefore, as I’ve seen it, my role is best viewed as one of a public servant, asking the question of voters: What do you need to know to make an open, informed decision?
In my near decade of service on the board, I have worked hard, along with the other board members, to foster educational excellence in our school. I can proudly say we have won many battles with the state to maintain our independence. However, what I cannot say proudly is that these fights are at an end. Vermont has a declining enrollment problem; so does Marlboro. The state of Vermont has an increasing education funding problem in which the tax burden has risen annually; so does Marlboro. Vermont has an affordable housing crisis; so does Marlboro. What I have tried to communicate in the three informational meetings and several recent board meetings are the facts about these problems; they are not going to go away.
While I try to remain optimistic, it is hard not to read the warning signs on the road we are walking. When the board voted to put this question regarding the seventh and eighth grades before the town, I knew it would cause many people great anxiety, and it has, myself included. My conjecture is that the town will vote to keep the seventh and eighth grades at Marlboro on Article 10.
However, in the immediate future the town will need to keep two of the warning signs in view.
Taxpayers need to understand that the school is in woeful need of repair and upgrade. The Vermont Legislature has underfunded schools for too many years by not providing capital grants to upgrade infrastructure. This puts the burden of care on the individual town and individual taxpayer. Yet, we can no longer hope that these problems will go away; we must invest. It is prudent to ask the questions — with declining enrollment and the inevitable major expenses — what grades should we operate at Marlboro School and what can taxpayers afford?
Declining enrollment is real. I am a parent of a middle school student who learned upon returning to school this past fall that five of his classmates had gone to other schools in the region. They had all left for different and personally valid reasons; some were directly related to program offerings elsewhere, others a desire for their child to have a broader peer group, and others around curriculum concerns. Conversations with parents about these matters have led me to recognize that, in addition to investments in our building, we need to invest in our in our middle school programming. Such investments would need time, vision and, most importantly, money.
It is important to note that the shortcomings noted by individual parents is in no way reflective of the herculean efforts put in by the faculty of Marlboro School. In my eyes, we have had to ask too much of our faculty in terms of preparation, differential instruction and classroom conditions. We need to support them properly if we are to continue allowing them to teach with passion, to shine as educators. Therefore, to me, a vote to keep the middle school is a vote to invest in the middle school. These are not simple problems with simple solutions — each has its own set of hurdles from state requirements to a general lack of capital and to fluctuating student class sizes.
For my part, I have weighed the pros and cons of both, and for me, personally, I am voting “no” on Article 10. But I do not vote “no” without respect to those who will be voting “yes.” I have witnessed the struggles and concerns that lie before us all. I have heard some who are voting “no” disparage the surrounding public middle school options. For roughly 65 percent of our student population, public school will be their only option; the privileges of private school will not be an option.
I have many more thoughts to share but will simply end by saying that I fought for our right to have this conversation by working to insure that we did not merge with another school district during the Act 46 process. I consider the vote on Article 10 to be the beginning of a longer conversation that will not be going away. The landscape of our town, how we fund our school, and the children we serve are sure to change as time marches forward.
In some senses, we are now at the first of several crossroads.