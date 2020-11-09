On Monday, Congregation Beth El of Bennington left the lights on in their synagogue all night, joining synagogues throughout the world to mark the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, the night Germany’s synagogues went dark.
Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, was a significant event in the history of the persecution of German Jews and was a clear foreshadowing of events that led to the Holocaust.
In the five years leading up to November 1938, the Nazi program for Germany’s Jews was one of humiliation, segregation, and exploitation which was largely met with passivity by the population at large.
Jews were expelled from civil service positions and from teaching posts. They were forbidden to marry Gentiles and were excluded from universities and high schools.
They lost their citizenship and licenses to practice medicine and law. They were barred from using park benches and swimming pools and were expelled from orchestras and other cultural institutions. At every turn, they were economically defrauded and robbed. But still, through the end of 1937 many German Jews remained hopeful that the persecution would end and life for the Jews would return to what it had been prior to the rise of Hitler.
On Nov. 9, 1938 all illusions were shattered. If the Nuremberg laws of 1935 and subsequent legislation were a turning point in Jewish persecution, Nov. 9-10 was a point of no return. Even the most optimistic Jews lost hope that things would get better.
On that night and the next day, violent anti-Jewish demonstrations broke out across Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland (region of Czechoslovakia). Nazi officials justified the riots as a reaction to the assassination of a German foreign official who had been shot two days earlier by a 17-year old Polish Jew who was distraught over the deportation of his family from Germany. But it soon became clear that it was a coordinated state effort to advance the Nazi agenda of making Germany judenfrei, or free of Jews.
Over the next 48 hours violent mobs, encouraged by Nazi officials, destroyed and burned hundreds of synagogues. More than 7,500 Jewish-owned businesses, homes and schools were plundered, and 91 Jews were murdered.
Firemen and policemen were ordered to do nothing to stop the violence and destruction. In addition, 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. And to top it all off, Nazi officials claimed the Jews were to blame for the rioting and destruction and imposed a fine of one billion reichsmarks (about $400 million in 1938 rates) on the German Jewish community.
The Nazis called the event Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, referring to the thousands of shattered windows that littered the streets afterwards.
It was a turning point in the history of the Third Reich, marking a shift from antisemitic rhetoric and legislation to violent anti-Jewish attacks that culminated in the Holocaust.
Kristallnacht revealed to the world the desperate situation of the German Jews. Soon after Nov. 9, Britain agreed to accept an unlimited number of children from Nazi Germany, a rescue mission that became known as The Kindertransport. From Dec. 10, 1938 to the start of World War II on Sept. 1, 1939, nearly 10,000 children from ages 5 to 17 were brought to safety in England.
Most nations, however, including the USA, stood by, shrugged their shoulders, and did not lessen their strict immigration policies to let German Jews enter their countries, even as the danger for the Jews increased. Nearly all those Jews who could not emigrate prior to the onset of WWII in Germany lost their lives in the Holocaust.
So, who was responsible for Kristallnacht and what lessons can we learn today? Certainly, the November terror was sanctioned by Hitler and unleashed by Goebbels.
The majority of perpetrators were the obvious Nazis, the SS, the SA (brown shirts) and the idealistic Hitler Youth. But it was also the lack of response from the wider population that made it possible and this is what must give us cause for thought today.
People did not need to be a member of the Nazi party or a raving anti-Semitic. They just needed to be passive, silent, for the terror to be unleashed. Sonia Klein, a Holocaust survivor who was interviewed after the riots in Charlottesville, warned that “Silence is the first thing after hate that is dangerous, because if you are silent, it’s an approval of what’s going on.’”
In the wake of growing racism and anti-Semitism in this country and in many countries throughout the world, the lessons of Kristallnacht — the need for informed vigilance, noncompliance with prejudice, the need to speak out when injustices are committed — remain all too relevant today. As the synagogues around the world were illuminated on Nov. 9, let us be reminded that we must use our voices to tell the world that attacks on Jews and non-Jews alike, whether on the basis of religion, race, color or creed, are inexcusable.