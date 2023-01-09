It's time for predictions and resolutions about the future of fraud in 2023. The non-stop scam attacks we experience from international criminals will continue. The sophistication of scammers will be greater than in 2022. Losses attributable to identity theft and internet and telephone fraud will grow. Not a very pleasant picture. Annually, many of us commit to New Year's Resolutions (lose weight, be a nicer person, be patient with others, promote world peace). If good intentions were realized, we would live in a much better place. Sadly, though we start with a plan, by the end of January, our resolutions are forgotten.
These resolutions, suggested by members of the AARP Fraud Watch team, are achievable and, if adopted, make a difference in vulnerability to scams.
Bill April (retired IT pro from Waterbury, Vermont): "I resolve that if I get a phone call, text message, or email about a problem, emergency, or prize, I will treat the notice as a scam and verify the message before I provide information or payment."
Susan April (IT professional and government service retiree from Waterbury, Vermont) and Tom Maloney (Newport, Vermont): "I resolve to not answer a phone call if I don't recognize the caller ID or phone number; a caller who wants to talk to me will leave a message."
Alan Baker (retired USAF pilot and IBM'er from Wilmington, Vermont and Folsom, California): "I resolve to use strong, unique passwords or passphrases (longer than 12 characters) on all my accounts and consider the use of a password manager."
Bob Butani (investment fraud investigator at the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation): "I resolve to establish credit freezes with credit bureaus to prevent criminals from fraudulently accessing and using my personal data."
Bill Carrigan (retired deputy commissioner, Vermont Department of Financial Regulation): "I resolve that I will steer clear of unrealistic investment 'opportunities' made over the phone by someone I don't know. I won't give information and will hang up, regardless of the lucrative nature of the offer."
Bonnie Parenteau (clinical nurse liaison, University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences): "I resolve to read medical Explanation of Benefits or Medicare Summary Notice reports, checking for accuracy, dates of service, the diagnosis reported, services provided, charges for services and the amount I must pay. I will report receipt of medical supplies that I did not order and billing errors to my insurance company and, if I have Medicare coverage, to Senior Medicare Patrol (MA: 800-892-0890; NH: 866-634-9412; or VT: 802-229-4731) Keep all benefit forms or packaging for medical supplies that you receive in the mail in the event of errors."
David Polow (practicing attorney from Hyde Park, Vermont). As the creative member of our team, David suggests the following resolution: "Scammers are bad! That we know, so why are we tempted when they try to steal our dough? So, this year, I resolved to do better. Won't click on a link; that will make me a debtor. I vow each day to avoid scammers. Will not click or call; I'll bankrupt the flimflammers."
David Reville (retired AARP Vermont communications director, Burlington, Vermont): "I resolve to hang up the phone on anyone claiming to be from Medicare or any government agency unless I initiate the contact."
Judith Trembly (retiree and volunteer from Alburgh, Vermont): "I resolve to resist making decisions based on pressure or urgency expressed in the call. I will be cautious with offers that seem 'too good to be true' and discuss them with someone I trust."
The fraud-fighting team also suggests the following resolve: "I resolve to be judicious when posting personal information and comments on social media; I resolve to be skeptical of unrealistic, or "free" offers posted on the internet; I resolve to report fraud to the appropriate authorities. Finally, I resolve not to "blame the victim" being scammed. Fraud is committed by well-armed and educated criminals. We need to show compassion and understanding. Victims are just that, victims, and it is likely that most of us will fall into that category."