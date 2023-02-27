The United States experienced a 17.2 percent increase in average rents in the 12 months ending in February of last year. In Brattleboro and beyond, out-of-state corporate landlords are kicking out tenants who pay their rent and follow the rules in order to jack up the rent. As I biked across Vermont as part of my U.S. Senate campaign this past summer, I heard this same story in Barre, Burlington and then back home again here in Brattleboro.
“To prevent evictions,” the Biden White House wrote last month, “renters should have access to just- or good-cause eviction protections that require a justified cause to evict a tenant.”
I agree. We should follow the White House guidance and vote yes on Article II to amend the Brattleboro town charter in the March 7 election.
The proposed charter change states, “A landlord shall not evict a tenant for the sole purpose of raising the rent.” Suppose a tenant is in violation of the contract — by creating a nuisance to the neighbors, for example — that is grounds for eviction.
Unjust evictions, however, are major disruptions in people’s lives and can contribute to homelessness. From 2007 to 2021, homelessness increased in Vermont by 259 percent. This month, data came out that Vermont has the second highest homelessness rate in the United States, followed only by California.
With the extremely low availability of rental units in Brattleboro (0.5 to 2.8 percent), when tenants are evicted, they often are forced to move out of state or, in many cases, become unhoused. This includes tenants who pay their rent, look after their homes and are part of their communities. Evictions place enormous strain on people’s mental well-being and on our public services.
Recent local news coverage has described the challenges unsheltered people in Brattleboro face. I do not want anyone in our town to die from hypothermia. This is why I echoed Brattleboro Select Board member Jessica Gelter’s request last month that shelter for our unsheltered neighbors is placed on the next meeting’s agenda. We learned about some very large obstacles to providing shelter. Creating tenant protection from abusive landlords is one thing we can do — one thing to help prevent homelessness in the first place.
To be clear, many local housing providers are deeply caring individuals, invested in our community, and go above and beyond to treat their tenants well. Meanwhile, the pandemic, bureaucratic systems and social problems have created real headaches for many of these landlords. Understandably, many local landlords worry about the effects of the proposed charter change. Moving eviction cases through the courts already takes too long and can be costly.
But tenants should not have to sacrifice their rights because of a backed-up court system. Nor should landlords. If the proposed charter amendment passes, the court system could see a dramatic reduction in eviction cases: According to Vermont Legal Aid, no-cause evictions account for 50 percent of evictions that go to court. The charter change would potentially remove the backlog from these spurious eviction cases and expedite cases that are for qualifying reasons.
Some local landlords have argued that the proposed charter change could make them hesitant to offer housing to low-income families. The Landlord Relief Program, however, offers increased security for landlords statewide and incentivizes their renting to people with low incomes. This program will mitigate any increased risk to landlords from the charter change.
Ultimately, low- and middle-income Vermonters need housing they can afford. This will require capital investment and full federal funding of the Section 8 housing vouchers program. This will require funding supportive services for people in our towns who are most vulnerable, including people with disabilities and health challenges. And finally, this will require providing tenants with legal support when needed.
In the meantime, let’s look at what we can do here and now to help protect tenants against outrageous rent hikes and unjust evictions. We need a tenant-focused approach that creates affordable housing, provides safe and stable housing to the unhoused, and finally, protects Vermonters from evictions without cause.
I invite you to join me in voting yes on Article II on the ballot on March 7.